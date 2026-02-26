The Dallas Cowboys will be paying close attention to the players on the field Thursday as linebackers and EDGE prospects will participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dallas has multiple needs on the defensive side of the ball, but none is more pressing than on the edge. They struggled to create consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback in 2025, leading to far too many big plays.

While they need to shore up all three levels, building from the line of scrimmage back is never a bad idea. For that reason, they should be paying attention to these five prospects during drills.

Malachi Lawrence, UCF

West Virginia QB Scotty Fox Jr. lies on the ground after being sacked by Central Florida Knights EDGE Malachi Lawrence. | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, Malachi Lawrence offers excellent height and arm length. He has an explosive first step and was excellent at generating pressure this past season.

Lawrence is a player who won't be in play in Round 1 for Dallas, but if they decided to trade back and add a pick on Day 2, he could be someone to keep an eye on.

Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive end Joshua Josephs celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player who might be in consideration should the Cowboys trade back is Joshua Josephs. Often predicted as a second-round pick, the Tennessee product had 15 sacks over the past two seasons.

Scouts will love Josephs due to his massive wingspan. He already knows how to use those arms, but could become even more dangerous if he fills out his frame.

T.J. Parker, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against LSU during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

T.J. Parker is a prospect who Dallas should consider at No. 20. The Clemson product saw his numbers dip this past season, which hurt his stock, but he did enough at the Senior Bowl to put himself back in the top-20 conversation.

Parker has all the tools to be a complete end, already showing he can win with speed and power. He's also a strong run defender, which is an area the Cowboys could stand to improve.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell rushes the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cashius Howell doesn't get mentioned as often as some of the top prospects, but he's ready to make an impact at the next level. He might not be the most polished against the run, but he has a plethora of pass-rush moves, which allowed him to rack up 11.5 sacks this past season for the Aggies.

If the Cowboys are interested in Howell, they might need to use pick No. 12 to bring him in. Thursday will be a good chance to see if he's someone they should consider at that spot.

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's David Bailey goes through a drill as the Red Raiders practice ahead of the Orange Bowl. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas could get aggressive and trade up for one of the premier pass rushers in this class, which would be Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami or David Bailey from Texas Tech. Bain is an intriguing player, but he might be taken too high to realistically target.

Bailey, however, might be someone they could go after. The Texas Tech product exploded for 14.5 sacks and forced three fumbles during his senior season and would be an ideal stand-up pass rusher for Christian Parker's defense. It would be costly to move up for Bailey, but if he's there past pick No. 5, the Cowboys might want to consider a trade, especially if he lights up the Combine.