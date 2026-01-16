Former first-round draft bust back among 21 Cowboys on UFL rosters

It's a safe bet that the Dallas Cowboys will be paying attention to the UFL once again this spring. They've found some star players through this league, including kick returner KaVontae Turpin and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Once again, plenty of young talent will be on the field for teams to scout, and that includes 21 players the Cowboys are already familiar with.

The UFL held its draft for the 2026 season this week, and six of the eight franchises will have players who have worn the star on their helmet, although some, such as tight end Tyler Neville, only did so during training camp.

Not all are unheralded players, however. A former starting defensive back will get a chance at making a comeback with Israel Mukuamu being selected by the Columbus Aviators. The biggest name, however, is former first-round bust Taco Charlton, who joins the Dallas Renegades.

Charlton was selected before T.J. Watt, which infuriated fans. The front office made things worse by suggesting Charlton was the better "scheme fit," only to see him fail to make an impact. He spent two seasons with the Cowboys and had 46 tackles and four sacks before being released.

Dallas Cowboys TE Peyton Hendershot celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions.

Other notable names include Andrew Booth Jr., who is on the Louisville Kings, and former undrafted tight end Peyton Hendershot, who joins Charlton with the Renegades. Booth was battling for a starting job this offseason but failed to make the team, while Hendershot showed promise as a pass-catcher and had a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

Here's a look at every player in the UFL this year that spent time in Dallas.

Birmingham Stallions

Wesley French, OT

Jonathan Garibay, K

Armani Taylor-Prioleau, OT

Columbus Aviators

Matt Farniok, OT

Walter Palmore, DT

Storey Jackson, LB

Israel Mukuamu, DB

DC Defenders

Seth Williams, WR

Phil Hoskins, DT

Durrell Johnson, DE

Dallas Renegades

Deontay Burnett, WR

Seth Green, TE

Peyton Hendershot, TE

Taco Charlton, DE

Louisville Kings

Earl Bostick Jr., OT

Alec Lindstrom, IOL

Josiah Bronson, DT

Andrew Booth Jr., CB

St. Louis Battlehawks

Tyler Neville, TE

Michael Ojemudia, CB

Luq Barcoo, CB

