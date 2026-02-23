Cowboys Willing To Make Surprise Draft Day Move With 2 First-Round Picks

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in need of an influx of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Following a disastrous 2025 campaign under Matt Eberflus, they’re turning to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but he still needs more weapons.

Dallas is expected to use the upcoming 2026 NFL draft to reload their defense with talent, and they can land multiple impact players with two first round picks.

While adding two defensive rookies is an option, the Cowboys could also look to trade one of their two picks for a proven starter. On Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked if the team was willing to make such a move, and he said they’re always open-minded when it comes to trades.

”It's tough to predict. We're certainly open-minded to it. Always open-minded to trading,” Jones said. “The right guy fits, the perfect fit, and we would certainly look at it and see if it worked in with what we're trying to get accomplished.”

Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are open to trading one of their first round picks. pic.twitter.com/2cum2FZg5e — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 23, 2026

Cowboys have been linked to star pass rusher Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One player who has been linked to Dallas as a potential trade target is Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Leading up to the trade deadline last season, Crosby was part of multiple trade rumors but the Raiders never showed any interest in getting rid of him.

However, Crosby was sent to the IR to close out the season and he wasn’t happy that the team shut him down. That led to renewed rumors, but Las Vegas is reluctant to trade him unless they get a haul similar to what Dallas received for Micah Parsons.

Cowboys more likely to trade back than acquire a star player

Dallas Cowboys co-owners Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, right, stand on the field during pregame warmups. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s fun to think about a difference-maker such as Crosby being added, but it’s not likely the Cowboys will surrender enough to get him from Vegas.

A much more likely scenario would be trading back and adding more picks in later rounds.

The Cowboys don’t have a pick in Round 2 or Round 3 currently, so if they don’t have a player they’re in love with at No. 20, it would make sense to drop back and add a selection on Day 2.