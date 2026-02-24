Which NFL Scouting Combine Day 1 Players are Most Likely to Land With Cowboys?

Teams are gathered in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Dallas Cowboys are already getting plenty of attention.

Stephen Jones spoke with the media on Monday and covered a wide range of topics. Jones discussed pending free agents and their new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker.

Soon, the focus will shift to the incoming class of players, with drills to begin later this week. With two picks in Round 1, the Cowboys will be heavily invested, but fans should focus on these five players most likely to land in Dallas.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas is desperate for help at cornerback and Jermod McCoy has the talent to be the best in this class. He also enters the draft after missing the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

McCoy is expected to participate in the Combine, which could help his stock. It might also be enough for the Cowboys to feel confident in using their top pick on McCoy.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The only acceptable excuse for the Cowboys not taking Caleb Downs is if he’s already off the board. The top safety in the class, Downs is a chess piece who can play all over the secondary.

Teams often overthink things during the draft and test scores could leave Downs on the board until No. 12. If that’s the case, he has to be the pick.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) against the Mississippi Rebels. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a draft loaded with pass-rushing talent, the Cowboys need to ensure they get someone who can get after the quarterback. Players such as Rueben Bain and David Bailey will likely be selected too high, but Akheem Mesidor could be a great fallback plan.

He’s one of the older prospects in this class and has some injury concerns. That could keep him on the board longer than his talent suggests, putting him in play at No. 20.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles reacts in the in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ohio State has three defensive studs who could be selected in Round 1. Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese get a lot of the attention, but Sonny Styles could be just as impactful.

A former safety, Styles offers excellent coverage skills but still has plenty of size at 6-foot-4 and roughly 235 pounds. He could be in play at No. 12, but if he’s still there at 20, that’s a steal.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley after a play against Clemson. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One player who seems most likely to land in Dallas is LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane. He’s a perfect fit for Christian Parker and would help solidify the cornerback position for years to come.

There’s a chance he won’t be available at pick No. 12, but if he is, Delane could be the selection.