New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Adds 'Ace Starter,' Standout CB

The Dallas Cowboys got an up-close and personal look at some of the top NFL draft prospects in this year's class during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. To no surprise, the Cowboys spent a lot of time meeting with prospects on the defensive side of the ball.

As the draft rapidly approaches, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the Cowboys could use both of the team's first-round picks to improve the roster for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

With the Scouting Combine winding down, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports shared their thoughts on the upcoming draft, and the Cowboys put a heavy focus on improving the defense.

South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

After landing an "ace starter" in Sonny Styles, which has become a common pick for Dallas despite Styles potentially working himself out of range for the Cowboys in Indy, the team addresses its league-worst secondary.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Styles was one of the breakout stars of the Scouting Combine, dominating during on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Styles brings the skillset that Dallas desperately lacks at the position, so if he is available it would be a no-brainer selection.

"Dallas has an opportunity to really upgrade its defense here for new coordinator Christian Parker, and can shore up what has the potential to be a top front seven with the addition of Styles," the mock reads. "He’s a fast, physical linebacker who has all the talent in the world to be an ace starter in short order in the NFL."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Cowboys need to improve in the secondary, and Cisse is an intriguing player who could immediately step into the defensive backfield. With Christian Parker's success as a defensive backs coach, you can expect him to target "his guy" with one of the team's first-round picks.

"After spending their first pick on Sonny Styles, the Cowboys can add another piece here with Cisse," the mock states.

"They desperately need help at cornerback, especially after cutting long-time starter Trevon Diggs, and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker cut his teeth in part by coaching the Eagles’ secondary into becoming one of the best in the league."

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed.