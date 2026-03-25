New Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Team All-American, National Champ Defensive Duo

The Dallas Cowboys will be presented with a great opportunity to double-dip on defensive talent in the upcoming NFL draft, with two first-round picks.

Dallas has room for major improvement under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and the team appears committed to the cause.

SI.com's Daniel Flick shares his latest mock draft, which lands the Cowboys an impressive All-American and national champion duo.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

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In the mock, the Cowboys land two players who can make an impact from Day 1, with two of the team's most vulnerable unites: secondary and linebacker.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest SI.com mock draft projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman is one of the fastest risers since the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and he brings game-changing, playmaking ability to the putrid secondary. Dallas needs to get younger at safety, so Thieneman could be the perfect guy for the job. Pick No. 12 may be a little high for Thieneman, but there's no telling how far he will continue to rise over the next few weeks.

"The Cowboys had the NFL’s worst pass defense last season, allowing a league-leading 251.5 passing yards per game, with only six interceptions," Flick wrote.

"Thieneman gives Dallas flexibility and the chance to run three safety sets on the back end. Thieneman is big and athletic, and his instincts and ball production—eight interceptions in three years—round out an impressive skill set."

Thieneman began his career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon to finish out his collegiate career. He finished with eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in three seasons between the two programs.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dallas needs to bolster its linebacking corps, and Allen brings championship credentials. As an added benefit, Allen is a well-rounded linebacker who can step in on Day 1 and potentially develop into an eventual gree dot guy.

"The Cowboys need linebackers, and Allen has the intangibles of a long-time starter in the middle of an NFL defense, headlined by his leadership and intelligence," he writes. "He’s a physical, hard-nosed defender, and he added 3.5 sacks in 2025, a nod to his blitz capabilities."

Allen recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his final season with the Bulldogs.