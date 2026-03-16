New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft, Wild Trade Gift Wraps Perfect Defensive Haul

The Dallas Cowboys spent the first wave of NFL free agency improving on defense and adding talent to the secondary, but the team isn't done yet.

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys are expected to continue bringing in players who can immediately contribute to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

Ahead of the second week of free agency, PFF's Gordon McGuinness shared his latest first-round mock draft, which features a stunning trade at the top. With the No. 2 pick, the Tennessee Titans trade up to select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, which sets off a chain of events creating a perfect scenario for Dallas.

We see a run of offensive skill position players, including wide receivers Makai Lemon and Carnell Tate, in the top 10. Another wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, goes at No. 11, which allows LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane to fall into Dallas' lap.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Delane is set to visit the Cowboys on an official Top 30 visit, so he is certainly on the team's radar. After the Delane pick, the Cowboys stand firm at No. 20 and land another stud piece to add to the rapidly-improving secondary.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest Cowboys first-round projections can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU Tigers

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after a play against Clemson at Memorial Stadium. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys want to take a major step toward improving the worst pass defense in the league, there is no better way than to add a lockdown cornerback who is the top in his class. After Delane, there is a significant drop-off at the position.

"Given the Cowboys' changes on defense, they have several viable paths here. And they could do far worse than grabbing the top cornerback in the draft class," McGuinness wrote. "Delane earned an 89.1 PFF grade in man coverage and allowed just 14 catches as a primary coverage defender in 2025."

The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane began his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in three years. In his lone year at LSU, Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin is tackled by Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Thieneman is one of the fastest risers in the 2026 draft class after his standout performance at the Scouting Combine. Thanks to his versatility, he could be a perfect building block for Christian Parker in the defensive backfield.

"The Cowboys go back to the secondary for their second first-round pick, adding a player whose stock exploded at the NFL combine," McGuinness wrote. "Thieneman is more than just a great athlete, boasting a 91.1 PFF coverage grade (second best) and a 17.2 percent forced incompletion rate in 2025."

Thieneman began his career at Purdue and finished with eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in three seasons between the two programs. The Cowboys haven't had a game-changing safety since Roy Williams, which would only make this selection more intriguing.