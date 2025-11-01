Cowboys' best NFL draft fits include 'shudtown corner' starring at LSU
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a topic of discussion throughout the first two months of the 2025-26 NFL season, because of its consistent struggles at all three levels.
Whether it be in the trenches, at linebacker, or in the defensive backfield, the Cowboys lack depth at virtually every position. Luckily, the team has a strong arsenal of picks in the 2026 NFL draft that they can use to continue plugging holes this offseason.
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, the Bleacher Report Scouting Report shared the top draft fits for all 32 teams around the board, and an intriguing prospect for the Cowboys was an all-around "shutdown corner" who has been making waves in the SEC.
Topping the list of cornerback fits is LSU Tigers star Mansoor Delane, who many believe is the top cornerback prospect in this year's class.
"Delane is a complete cornerback now playing in a defense where he can thrive," defensive backs scout Daniel Harms wrote in Mansoor's scouting report.
"The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back has been a shutdown corner for the LSU Tigers, putting his top-tier skills on display in the national spotlight, which has improved his standing in Bleacher Report's rankings significantly."
Dallas has invested multiple Day 2 and Day 3 picks on promising defensive backs in recent years, but using one of the team's two first-round picks in the 2026 draft would be a wise move if something isn't done by the NFL trade deadline.
Delane and the Tigers have this weekend off after getting trounced by the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies last weekend, but will return to action on Saturday, November 8, for a high-profile SEC showdown against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Other cornerbacks mentioned as strong fits for Dallas were Tennessee's Jermod McCoy and Davison Igbinosun of Ohio State.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
Mansoor Delane is a Dallas dream
Delane spent the first three years of his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU in 2025. This season, Delane has recorded 33 tackles, seven passes defensed, and an interception.
While his interception total has taken a dip from his career-high of five a year ago, Delane has consistently improved and is becoming a legitimate lockdown cornerback.
The future of Trevon Diggs in Dallas remains up in the air, and last year's third-round pick Caelen Carson and rookie Shavon Revel have yet to establish themselves in the NFL, so there will be opportunities in the Cowboys' secondary to utilize a player with Delane's skillset.
