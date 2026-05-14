3 Offensive Free Agents Cowboys Should Sign Before Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was hard at work this entire offseason adding talent to the defense.

His work has generated excitement for a team that was one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, but featured a historically bad defense. If their offseason additions, as well as the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, pan out, the Cowboys could be legitimate contenders.

That said, they can't head into OTAs and training camp and just assume the offense is going to be fine. Dallas needs to make an honest assessment and admit there are a couple of areas that can be improved upon. Here we look at three free agents who they should consider adding to address those concerns.

Zach Ertz, TE

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz lines up against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson put up impressive numbers in 2025 with 82 receptions and eight touchdowns. The problem is that he averaged just 7.3 yards per catch, finishing with 600 on the season. He's also had issues with fumbles over the past two years.

Entering 2026, he's still going to be a focal point of the offense, but they can use someone else capable of making plays at the position. Luke Schoonmaker has yet to develop into that player and while Brevyn Spann-Ford and Michael Trigg have potential, neither should be counted on as receiving threats this season.

That's why Zach Ertz makes plenty of sense as a one-year addition. The 35-year-old had 504 yards and four touchdowns on 50 receptions. He also had just one fumble, showing he knows how to take care of the ball. Ertz is coming off a torn ACL, but has made it clear he plans to play in 2026 and wants to be ready by camp. Dallas should be willing to give him the chance to finish his career on a high note.

Kareem Hunt, RB

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There was a time when Kareem Hunt was among the best backs in the NFL. That’s no longer the case, but he’s still someone who can play a vital role, which is what he did the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt averaged fewer than four yards per attempt, but he had 16 total touchdowns during his second stint with the Chiefs. He’s a short-yardage specialist who rushed for 50 first downs in 2024 and 55 in 2025. Dallas has a bulldozing back in Javonte Williams, but pairing him with someone such as Hunt, who thrives on contact, can take some of the wear off of him while also helping Dallas move the chains consistently.

Taylor Decker, OT

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker smiles at warm up before the game between Lions and Buffalo Bills. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently discussed the biggest worry on offense for Dallas, which is the offensive tackle positions. While Terence Steele has had issues on the right side, the real problem is left tackle.

Not only has Tyler Guyton struggled in pass protection, but he's also battled injuries. This past season, for example, Guyton played in just 10 games. That's why they should be interested in signing veteran Taylor Decker.

After 10 seasons, Decker asked for, and was granted his release from the Detroit Lions. Decker isn't the player he was a few years ago, but he's still very experienced and would be an upgrade over Guyton. His addition could even allow the Cowboys to experiment with Guyton on the right side, which is the position he excelled at collegiately. With so much riding on this season, the Cowboys can't afford to let missed blocks on the blindside be their undoing.

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