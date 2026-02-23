Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey Contract Talks Get Great News Ahead of NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with some major decisions to make with pending free agents. Over the weekend, the Cowboys began the process of retaining some of their key players from a season ago.

First up was star running back Javonte Williams, who signed a new three-year deal with the team after his breakout 2025 campaign.

While all of the attention has been on wide receiver George Pickens, the next man up for a new deal appears to be three-time All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is a restricted free agent.

MORE: 4-Round Cowboys Mock Draft Lands Chess Piece to Lead Defensive Rebuild

On Sunday night, The Dallas Morning News reported that EVP Stephen Jones is working on a long-term deal with the kicker and could have a plan in place.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is congratulated by punter Bryan Anger after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“We’ve been working on a long-term deal for some time,” Jones said on Sunday. “We’ve exchanged offers, and the goal is to get him signed. We’ll tender him before the deadline if that’s what we have to decide.”

If the Cowboys do not agree to a long-term deal by the deadline for restricted free agents, which is the start of the new league year on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET, the team will utilize a first- or second-round tender on their standout kicker.

Should Aubrey get tendered and a team negotiates a deal, the Cowboys would get the right of first refusal. If Dallas decides not to match, the team looking to sign Aubrey would have to send their first- or second-round pick to the Cowboys.

While that would land the Cowboys value, Aubrey has been one of the team's most productive and consistent players since signing with the team in 2023 after starring in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

MORE: Key 2026 NFL Combine Dates Dallas Cowboys Must Watch

Brandon Aubrey's Unmatched Value

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since joining the NFL, Aubrey has earned All-Pro honors in three of his four seasons. He is also a three-time Pro Bowler, and was the 2023 NFL scoring leader.

It is clear that the Cowboys value what Aubrey brings to the team, so it will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few weeks with the deadline to tender their standout kicker rapidly approaching.

Last season, Aubrey converted 36-of-42 field goals, with a long of 64, and 47 of 48 extra point attempts. He finished the season with 155 total points.