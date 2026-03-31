Stephen Jones Knows Cowboys Need To Continue Adding At Key Position

The Dallas Cowboys still have multiple positions to address ahead of the 2026 NFL season, with edge rusher being at or near the top of the list.

While the addition of Rashan Gary via trade with the Green Bay Packers was an OK move, that hardly is good enough.

Gary has no doubt been productive during his career, but he also did a disappearing act in the second half of last season for the Packers, when he didn't post a single sack over his last 10 contests, including playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones stand on the field during pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys also need more help opposite Gary. 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku only posted two sacks last season and is recovering from torn labrum surgery, and it remains to be seen how the Marist Liufau experiment will go.

The good news for the Cowboys is the importance of having a strong EDGE group isn't lost on Stephen Jones, who expressed how crucial it is to have as many good pass-rushers as possible.

"Oh, you can't have enough pass rushers in this league," he said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "You want to get pressure on the quarterback. Like it's well said and I've written 100 times, every quarterback's Krytonite is pressure."

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked about their pass rusher situation pic.twitter.com/CVL41kOC4P — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 30, 2026

While Dallas' action at edge rusher this offseason hasn't been very inspiring, it's worth nothing that owner Jerry Jones did at least try to make a play for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby before he was outbid by the Baltimore Ravens.

We would continue to keep an eye on Crosby and the Cowboys from here on out, but as of right now it doesn't look like the star edge rusher is intent on being traded again after the Ravens debacle.

What are the Cowboys' EDGE options?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There are actually still some decent options available in free agency if the Cowboys want to go that route.

The most notable names include Haason Reddick, Jadeveon Clowney, Joey Bosa, Von Miller and Cameron Jordan, all of whom would provide an upgrade over what the Cowboys have now.

Then, there's Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

Whether or not the Cowboys spring for any of those options remains to be seen, but we would expect them to use a high selection in the 2026 NFL draft at the position.

This is a good year to draft an edge rusher with a deep class, and Dallas two first-round picks. It would be at least moderately surprising if one of them isn't used on an edge rusher.

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