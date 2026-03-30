Cowboys Give Amazing Donovan Ezeiruaku Injury Update at Owner's Meetings

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with members of the media at the NFL owners' meetings at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix on Monday to discuss several topics regarding the team.

While many have been waiting for updates about the George Pickens contract situation or potential plans for the 2026 NFL draft, there was another bit of great news for the Dallas faithful.

Earlier this year, rising star pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip, but it was not expected to keep him out for an extended period of time. Schottenheimer confirmed the optimism regarding Ezeiruaku, revealing that he remains on track to return to the field for the beginning of training camp.

With a new defensive scheme getting installed by Christian Parker, the 22-year-old needs to be on the field during preparations for the upcoming season so he does not fall behind learning the new system. Jon Machota of The Athletic passed along the news.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During his rookie campaign in Dallas, Ezeiruaku appeared in all 17 games, with nine starts. Ezeiruaku tallied 40 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one safety.

He will be a key building block for the Cowboys' defense moving forward. With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, it will be crucial to get Ezeiruaku a quality running mate to line up on the opposite side of the formation. If Dallas can hit a home run with one of their picks, the defense will immediately take a major step forward for 2026.

Last season, Dallas ranked No. 30 overall in total defense.

Donovan Ezeiruaku: A Rising Star

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku came to the Cowboys with a lot of fanfare, praised as one of the top values on Day 2 of the 2025 draft. During his final year at Boston College, Ezeiruaku was named a consensus All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.

He capped off his collegiate career with an NCAA-leading 16.5 sacks, which tied a school record for most sacks in a single season.

While Ezieruaku went the first half of the season without recording a sack, he began to find his groove as the season went on and he saw increased playing time. Under Christian Parker, Ezeiruaku is expected to continue developing into one of the league's top young pass rushers.