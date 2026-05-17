Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku Crushes Workout, Shows Progress After Offseason Surgery

The 2026 campaign is a massively important one for Donovan Ezeiruaku and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys sported one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2025 that led to the team missing the postseason. Now, after a defensive overhaul, Dallas hopes to get over the hump and

Ezeiruaku is going to play a big role in that.

Ezeiruaku is expected to start opposite Rashan Gary. The 2025 second-round pick showed plenty of promise in his first NFL season, but the jury is still very much out on him overall.

Ahead of what is a crucial season for the Cowboys and Ezeiruaku, the Boston College product has been recovering from offseason hip surgery.

It would appear Ezeiruaku is making good progress based on the latest workout video he posted to social media.

#Cowboys Donovan Ezeiruaku entering Year 2



Eze looks to be moving well in his recovery from offseason hip surgery.



(🎥: @JLStudioz on IG) pic.twitter.com/XVWogptfiI — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) May 17, 2026

Latest Donovan Ezeiruaku injury update

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The last update on Ezeiruaku came from Brian Schotteheimer, who said that the sophomore edge rusher remains on target to be ready to go by training camp.

Until then, Ezeiruaku won't be doing much during the offseason program.

"Schottenheimer said edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is on schedule to be 100% ready for training camp after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason," ESPN's Todd Archer relayed last month. "He said Ezeiruaku will be able to work during the offseason program but not take part in any team drills."

Donovan Ezeiruaku's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku was one of the more productive rookie edge rushers in 2025 and got better and better as the year progressed, which is why there is a fair amount of hype surrounding him.

Ezeiruaku finished top five among rookies in run stops (29), pressures (28) and tackles (40). According to Pro Football Focus, his overall grade of 73.1 ranked 38th among all edge rushers.

Ezeiruaku is going to have some competition from rookie Malachi Lawrence for a starting job, but the expectation is he's going to win that competition and start opposite Gary.

The Cowboys desperately need their 2025 second-round pick to take a step forward for a pass-rush that finished tied with the seventh-fewest sacks in the league last season.

Ezeiruaku had two in 2025, but with more experience and help around him on defense, we're expecting that number to go up.

And if Ezeiruaku can take that step forward and help the defense improve in 2026, the Cowboys should find their way back to the playoffs, assuming the offense holds up its end of the bargain.