Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Dallas Cowboys Week 10 bye
The Dallas Cowboys will be returning to the field in Week 11 of the 2025-26 NFL season after observing a bye last weekend. While the team was off, a lot happened around the league.
The Cowboys' hopes for a postseason run are on life support after a string of unfortunate outcomes, but it positions the team well in the 2026 NFL draft, where they will have two picks in the first round next spring.
Following Week 10, the Cowboys currently hold a top 15 pick, along with a pick teetering on the edge of the top 20.
With the team's current placement in the draft, there will be a handful of options to improve the roster, with a hopeful focus on the defensive side of the ball. Of course, because it is Jerry Jones, we could also see the team package the picks to make a splash and steal the headlines by the time draft day rolls around.
If the draft were to be held today, the Tennessee Titans would own the No. 1 overall pick.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Week 10
1. Tennessee Titans
2. New Orleans Saints
3. New York Giants
4. Cleveland Browns
5. New York Jets
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. Miami Dolphins
8. Washington Commanders
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons)
11. Arizona Cardinals
12. Dallas Cowboys
13, Baltimore Ravens
14, Minnesota Vikings
15, Houston Texans
16. Carolina Panthers
17, Kansas City Chiefs
18. San Francisco 49ers
19. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars)
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)
22. Chicago Bears
23. Buffalo Bills
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25. Detroit Lions
26. Los Angeles Chargers
27. Los Angeles Rams
28. New England Patriots
29. Seattle Seahawks
30. Denver Broncos
31. Philadelphia Eagles
32. New York Jets (via Colts)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.