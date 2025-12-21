Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 16 clash has picks rising

The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs on Saturday evening, with the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders. With the postseason now out of the picture, the Cowboys can now turn to NFL Draft season.

Dallas has two picks in the first round of the 2026 draft, thanks to the Micah Parsons trade before the start of the season.

With the team's draft assets, the Cowboys have the ability to add multiple impact players at positions of need, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.

Luckily for Dallas, their draft picks have been moving up the order as the season winds down, with the Green Bay Packers' latest loss.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Dallas currently holds picks 14 and 21 in the 2026 NFL draft. If Green Bay loses one of the next 2 games (BAL and @ MIN) and Detroit wins out (PIT, @ MIN, @ CHI), Green Bay would miss the playoffs. That would turn their pick into #17, or the most likely, pick #18," one user noted on X.

Currently, the New York Giants hold the No. 1 overall pick.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys prepare for their final home game of the season can be seen below, via Tankathon

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Sunday's Week 16 games

New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Baltimore Ravens Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions New York Jets (via Colts) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Houston Texans Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks Denver Broncos

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

