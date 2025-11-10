NFC East power rankings: Cowboys gain ground during Week 10 bye
Week 10 was a bye week for the Dallas Cowboys, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Not only did it give them a pause after back-to-back losses, but it allowed them to make moves at the NFL trade deadline while giving them a week to get their new players up to speed. Now their focus will be on making up ground in the conference for a second-half playoff push.
MORE: Cowboys' record after Week 10 bye weeks comes with alarming footnote
That being said, let’s take a look at how the Cowboys stack up against their division rivals with our Week 11 NFC East power rankings.
4. Washington Commanders (3-7)
The Washington Commanders aren’t in last place in the division, but with Jayden Daniels sidelined, they’re not much of a threat.
After being one of the surprise teams in 2024, Dan Quinn’s franchise is headed in the wrong direction. This weekend, we saw how bad things can get with the Lions embarrassing them 44-22.
3. New York Giants (2-8)
There’s two ways to look at this weekend’s game for the New York Giants. On one hand, they had a 20-10 lead over the Chicago Bears with fewer than five minutes to play in the game. That means they were able to hang with one of the best in the NFC.
The other way to look at is is by realizing they gave up a 10-point lead with fewer than five minutes to play in the game.
2. Dallas Cowboys 3-5-1
Their first half of the season was one to forget, but there’s reason for optimism after the bye week. Dallas is adding Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson on defense. They’re also hopeful DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel will be active soon.
MORE: Former Cowboys defensive star painfully reminds Dallas fans what team let walk
If the fresh faces can elevate the defense at all, it will take some of the pressure off Dak Prescott’s shoulders. That should lead to better play for him as well.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in what should be an epic matchup. No matter who wins, the Eagles will remain the team to beat in the East.
If they do win, however, they’ll be well positioned to fight for the No. 1 spot in the conference.
