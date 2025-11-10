Cowboys-Raiders opening odds are bright light for Dallas entering Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys observed their bye week in Week 10 of the 2025-26 NFL season, and will return to action next week with another primetime showing.
Dallas hits the field on Monday Night Football for the second time in three weeks, when they head out West to face the Las Vegas Raiders.
When the team hits the field, the Vegas oddsmakers think the odds may be in their favor, which is a rarity for a team that has been underdogs both home and away throughout the season.
Entering next week's showdown, the Cowboys open as a three-point favorite on the road against the Raiders, while the over/under is set for 49.5 total points. If you want to hit the moneyline, the Cowboys sit at -196, while Las Vegas is +164 dogs.
That means you would have to wager $196 on Dallas to win $100, while a $100 wager on the Raiders would land you a $164 payday.
All of the information you need for the Cowboys' next game in Week 11 can be seen below.
Cowboys vs Raiders, Week 11 TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Money Line: Cowboys -189, Raiders +164
