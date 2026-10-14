Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Makes Epic Dancing With The Stars Super Bowl Night Cameo

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been in action since last Thursday, which was an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, and the team won't return to the field until Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

But on Tuesday night, one Cowboys legend was back on our screens, with three-time Super Bowl champion Emmitt Smith returning to Dancing With The Stars, where he once won the iconic Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing With The Stars was holding its first-ever Super Bowl Night, so they called on the show's champions with NFL experience, which included Smith and legendary wide receiver Donald Driver, who, funny enough, starred for the Green Bay Packers.

Before Tuesday night's competition got underway, Smith and Driver made a cameo on stage to take part in the show's opening number. Emmitt and Driver danced to "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar.

Emmitt Smith Makes 'Dancing With The Stars' Cameo

What an absolute legend.

Smith won the third season of Dancing With The Stars in the fall of 2006, with professional dancer Cheryl Burke. Of course, during his time in Dallas, Smith was a three-time Super Bowl champ, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP, five-time All-Pro, 8-time Pro Bowler, and a four-time NFL rushing yards leader.

Smith still holds the NFL records for most career rushing yards, most career rushing touchdowns, and most career rushing attempts. It looks like he's still got those quick feet.

Another former Cowboys star, DeMarcus Ware, and New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola were also part of the show, while Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck joined the judges' table.

If you are wondering why Dancing With The Stars is dabbling into the NFL world, it's quite simple. The reality dance competition airs on ABC, which will be home of Super Bowl 61. The Big Game will also air live on ESPN, with live streaming on Disney+. And, of course, Joe Buck will be on the call, along with another Cowboys legend, Troy Aikman.

Super Bowl 61 will take place on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. We'll have to wait and see who the halftime performer will be.

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