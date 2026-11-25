The Dallas Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving is an annual tradition and America's Team will be back in action this week as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 12 showdown could be huge for the Cowboys, who are 5-6 and desperate to keep their season alive.

Philadelphia has been dealing with a multitude of injuries, and comes into Week 12 with a record of 3-7. They're coming off a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, a victory that ended a seven-game losing streak.

There will be some added intrigue as former Dallas quarterback Joe Milton III will start in place of an injured Jalen Hurts. While he has the arm strength to make life difficult for the Cowboys' defense, Dallas still has a huge advantage under center with Dak Prescott starting.

Prescott in the midst of a stretch of stellar play, but not every starter on Thanksgiving has delivered for the Cowboys. That said, here's a look at some of the worst quarterbacks they have had to start on Thanksgiving.

Chad Hutchinson, November 28, 2002 vs. Washington

A former pitcher who decided to return to football, Chad Hutchinson was signed as a 25-year-old rookie by Dallas in 2002. He started nine games that year and was just 2-7. One of those wins came on Thanksgiving Day as Hutchinson led the Cowboys to a 27-20 victory over Washington.

Hutchinson was just 12-of-25 for 144 yards, but had two touchdown passes and no turnovers. He leaned heavily on Emmitt Smith, who had 144 yards on 23 rushing attempts, which was a smart strategy.

Quincy Carter, November 27, 2003 vs. Miami Dolphins

Quincy Carter spent three turbulent seasons with the Cowboys, finally finding success in the 2003 season under head coach Bill Parcells. Carter led Dallas to a 10-6 record that year and a playoff berth. That was also the only year in which Carter started on Thanksgiving Day.

The former Georgia quarterback didn't have a great outing as he took on the Miami Dolphins. Carter was 24-of-40 for 288 yards with two touchdown passes. While those numbers might not be bad, he had three interceptions and a lost fumble. His turnovers were huge in helping the Dolphins win easily, 40-21.

Drew Henson, November 25, 2004 vs. Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Henson after a game against Washington. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like Hutchinson, Drew Henson was a former pitcher who didn't make it in the major leagues and decided to return to football. Henson, who was Tom Brady's former teammate at Michigan, started just one game and it happened to be on Thanksgiving during the 2004 season against the Chicago Bears.

Henson didn't last long as he was benched in favor of Vinny Testaverde after going 4-of-12 for 31 yards with an interception. Dallas won 21-7, but Testaverde and running back Julius Jones deserve the credit for the victory.

Ryan Leaf, November 22, 2001 vs. Denver Broncos

San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf during the 1999 season at Qualcomm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's wild to think there was a time when Ryan Leaf was fighting for the No. 1 spot in the 1998 NFL draft with Peyton Manning. While Manning went on to have a Hall of Fame career, Leaf was one of the biggest busts in NFL history.

After flaming out with the San Diego Chargers, Leaf ended up with the Cowboys, who were desperate for a quarterback. Leaf started three games in 2001 for Dallas, going 0-3 in those starts. That included a loss to the Denver Broncos on Thanksgiving Day.

Leaf went 16-of-32 for 193 yards with no touchdowns, and while he had no interceptions, he did lose one fumble in their 26-24 loss.

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