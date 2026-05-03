Proposed Cowboys Free-Agent Signing Would Be Perfect For Christian Parker's Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have addressed the linebacker position in a few different ways this offseason, but saying things are totally settled at the position wouldn't be accurate.

Dallas drafted Jaishawn Barham in the third round and will give him a look at MIKE linebacker. The Cowboys also traded for Dee Winters, who adds a much-needed veteran presence.

But the Cowboys still have a question mark with the green dot role. Even head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he's not sure who is going to serve in that role yet, as the Cowboys don't have experienced options and are going to train multiple players.

"If we were playing a game this week, I could not tell you who is going to be the green dot, but we're not playing a game for a while, so we've got time," Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer did say that he's happy with who the Cowboys have at linebacker right now, but he did not rule out the team adding more to the group at some point.

“We’re never closed for business," Schottenheimer said.

Proposed Cowboys signing adds Bobby Wagner

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post suggested that the Cowboys would be a good fit for linebacker Bobby Wagner, who remains one of the most high-profile players available in free agency.

"A Wagner-Cowboys pairing has long been rumored," Dunleavy said of his suggestion.

We know the Cowboys were big-game hunting for a linebacker before the Winters trade, and we also know there is at least some interest in Wagner on Dallas' end, as Schottenheimer was effusive in his praise for Wagner before the draft.

"You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world," Schottenheimer told Kay Adams at the NFL owners meeting. "Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, total stud."

Bobby Wagner fits Cowboys like a glove

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are so many reasons why Wagner would be perfect for the Cowboys.

Wagner is up there in age, yes, but he's still playing at an elite level and can still do just about anything on a football field. He stacked up 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two picks, and four passes defensed in 2025.

According to Pro Football Focus, his pass-rush and run defense grades of 92.4 and 90.3, respectively, ranked second and fifth among linebackers in 2025.

We don't need to remind Cowboys fans just how much help the team needs in both of those areas after Dallas ranked tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and sported the 10th-worst run defense last season.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned the fact that Wagner is very experienced wearing the green dot, so he takes care of that problem, also.

Sure, having Wagner would make the linebackers room in Dallas very crowded and that could cut into Barham's playing time, but the positives of signing Wagner far outweigh the negatives.

He's still a difference-maker on the football field and offers a fantastic mentor for Barham and the slew of young defensive players the Cowboys have added. Plus, he'll only get a one-year contract, so the path will be fully clear for Barham in 2027.

When it comes to a one-year stopgap solution, Wagner is as good as they come and the Cowboys should bring him aboard as Dallas makes a push for a rebound season in 2026.