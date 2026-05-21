Ex-Cowboys WR Believes Jerry Jones Has 'Vendetta' Against George Pickens Agent

Patrick Crayton knows how big the spotlight can be when playing for the Dallas Cowboys. A seventh-round pick out of Northwestern Oklahoma State in 2003, Crayton spent six years playing in Dallas.

A converted quarterback, Crayton developed into a trusted WR3, recording 196 receptions for 2,888 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Cowboys. During a breakout season 2007, Crayton earned a four-year extension worth $14 million.

He also understands the business side of things, as Crayton's agent asked for his release in 2010 when the team selected Dez Bryant. He was then traded to the San Diego Chargers, where he played his final two years in the league. On Thursday, Crayton was a guest on the DLLS podcast and was asked about his former team.

Patrick Crayton dishes on the franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys receiver Patrick Crayton runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

More specifically, Crayton was asked about George Pickens, who is signed to a one-year franchise tag. Jesse Holley, who was on the practice squad during Crayton's final season in Dallas, asked what advice he would give Pickens when it comes to the tag.

Crayton said he never wants to tell anyone how to handle their money, while saying the franchise tag isn't exactly a compliment. He compared it to "dating for a second," but said players prefer security. He also made an interesting comment, saying he believes Jerry Jones has a "vendetta" against Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta.

"It's almost like there's no intentions to get a long-term deal because they've already said they're not going to negotiate a long-term deal underneath this franchise tag. That's already key right there when they're telling you that. And being that, I'm not going to lie, Mr. Jones probably do have a vendetta against Mulugheta, his agent," Crayton said.

Crayton did say that he hopes Pickens plays well, and the bit of advice he would give him is to go get his money in free agency in 2027, regardless of which team is paying.

"So, you know, I wish and I hope, I want him to just keep balling like he's doing. And then if there's another team come in with the Brinks truck, man, go get your money."

Is Jerry Jones withholding a long-term deal due to a vendetta?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As for the claim that a vendetta is holding things up, that doesn't seem accurate. Sure, Jones has shown in the past that he can be petty and hold grudges. All you need to do is watch the Netflix documentary on the Cowboys and see how Jones handled Jimmy Johnson's firing to see a prime example of this.

That said, the issue with Pickens has nothing to do with his agent. Crayton touched on the real problem during his appearance, saying Pickens is "not going to spaz out like he did in Pittsburgh." The fact that Pickens was sent packing from the Steelers for maturity questions is the primary reason Jones didn't offer a long-term deal. It's also why Muligheta couldn't find any trade partners before Pickens decided to sign his tender.

In addition to those concerns, the Cowboys are already paying CeeDee Lamb $34 million per season. Paying Pickens a deal that could surpass that would open up even more issues for the Cowboys.

In the end, they've made the right call with the tag and even though Jones might not like how things went down with Micah Parsons and Mulugheta in 2025, this isn't an example of Petty Jerry coming out to play.