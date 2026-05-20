Latest George Pickens Update Offers No Guarantees, But Promise For Cowboys in 2026

Since the Dallas Cowboys wrapped up a disappointing 2025 campaign, missing out on the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive season, one of the main storylines has centered around George Pickens.

The breakout star wide receiver is coming off the best season of his career at the most convenient time (a contract year). However, rather than locking up a long-term extension, the Cowboys decided to use the franchise tag.

Pickens signed the franchise tag following the 2026 NFL draft, which guarantees the wide receiver $27.3 million for the upcoming year.

Dallas has made it clear that the intention is for Pickens to play the season on the tag, and there are no plans to negotiate a long-term extension or trade him, but because this is the NFL, anything remains possible.

Despite the possibility that Pickens and/or the Cowboys could have a change of heart about how to move forward, all signs point towards Pickens playing in Dallas for the 2026 campaign.

Optimism Surrounding George Pickens Continues

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL insider Tom Pelissero recently discussed the latest on Pickens during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and shared some news that will make Cowboys fans happy.

"Can I 100% say he'll be a Cowboy in 2026? No. Because, again, things change. Things move. Injuries happen. Needs change," Pelissero said. "But, all things equal, sitting here right now, I believe George Pickens is on the Cowboys in 2026."

"He's going to show up [for minicamp and training camp]. He now is bound to show up for minicamp and a training camp. I don't think it's going to be a hold-in type of situation. We'll see if maybe his reps are limited and things like that. But George Pickens' best path here is go play really well. Your next tag next year will be 120 percent of this year's, which is around $33 million."

The Cowboys know they have the leverage in the current situation, which is why they have taken the calculated approach. And considering how positive of an impact Pickens had on the offense last season, the team cannot afford to let the relationship turn sour before the start of what his hopefully a bounce-back campaign.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). They were career highs in all three categories, and he earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Let's hope that Pickens and the Cowboys offense can keep the momentum rolling.

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