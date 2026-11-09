Ex-NFL GM Isn't Buying Cowboys' Rumored Stance on Trading George Pickens

While there has been increasing speculation about the Dallas Cowboys possibly trading wide receiver George Pickens, the rumors suggest the Cowboys aren't interested in doing that.

Most recently, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris put out a report stating the Cowboys have no plans to trade Pickens, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has said nothing is going on there.

However, former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon isn't buying that and he believes the Cowboys are "definitely exploring" trading their No. 2 receiver before the deadline.

"I think (the Cowboys) are definitely exploring it," Carthon said on CBS Sports. "Because, again, I think the writing is on the wall that they're not going to bring him back in terms of signing him to a long-term deal."

"So, if you're the Dallas Cowboys, why not explore being able to move on from (Pickens)," Carthon added. "Ryan Flournoy gives you that option now. He's a guy that's looking reliable, he's a guy that's going to show up, do his work, and he is one of the few guys on that offense as a whole who plays hard every single down."

Does Pickens have a future in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs with the ball during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The writing is on the wall that Pickens is not going to be back in 2027.

Co-owner Stephen Jones has already said in the past that it's tough to keep two high-paid wide receivers on the roster, which Dallas would be doing if it extends or even tags Pickens in 2027.

"The situation we have with George Pickens going alongside CeeDee.. I don't know of any teams that really can pay two top receivers top of the market," Jones said. "So, yeah. That's going to be a real difficult situation as we move forward. We've managed to figure out how we can do it for this year."

How keeping Pickens in 2027 hinders Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's clear the Cowboys might need an overhaul on defense again next offseason, or at the very least some improvements, and they will have to extend Joey Porter Jr. Having all of that money tied up in two receivers will leave the Cowboys with less wiggle room to accomplish everything they need to.

Furthermore, if the Cowboys do tag Pickens, we don't envision the veteran wideout simply accepting that again and entering another year without future certainty, so a hold out is more likely this time.

The tag-and-trade scenario is an option, but the Cowboys will have to keep that money on the books until he's moved and if they can't get a trade done quickly, that will hinder them in free agency.

What's the best course of action?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, when it comes down to it, the best courses of action are to either trade Pickens now or let him walk in free agency next offseason to get a compensatory pick, and only the former avenue guarantees what the Cowboys will get.

Some might view trading Pickens as waving the white flag on the season, but what exactly have the Cowboys accomplished with their star-studded duo at wide receiver? Nothing.

Unless Pickens can play cornerback or rush the passer, keeping him isn't going to make a dent in Dallas' playoff hopes in 2026.

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