The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade late Wednesday night, completing a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers shutdown cornerback Joey Porter Jr. It's exactly the type of move that Cowboys Nation has been clamoring for, and what Jerry Jones has been teasing for months.

Now, the team finally adds another stud defensive back for Christian Parker to mold. Parker has found success with Porter's skillset in his previous stops, like former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and first-team All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell, so scheme fit for Porter in Dallas is not a concern.

Porter is a true starting-caliber cornerback, which is something Dallas has been waiting for, after struggling to find a partner on the opposite side of the field as former All-Pro DaRon Bland.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The vibes are understandably high for the Cowboys after making the splash move, but there is one thing that everyone has to remember. Porter was sitting out due to a contract dispute with Pittsburgh and an apparent back injury, and he is represented by super agent David Mulugheta.

While there could be some concern that Porter is represented by the man who orchestrated Micah Parsons' exit from Dallas and the fact that Porter is looking for a blockbuster payday, it's a situation that the Cowboys can kick down the road after a recent string of reports.

Joey Porter Jr. Not Pushing For Immediate New Deal

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Cowboys is that Porter is ready to get back on the field after missing training camp and the first three weeks of the season. If there was any concern that he is looking for an immediate contract extension, that can be put to rest.

"Joey Porter Jr., in the final year of his contract, has not asked for an extension from Dallas, a person with knowledge of his thinking said," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News wrote.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added that the Cowboys "will not be immediately extending Joey Porter Jr;s contract. Plan is to have him play and make an impact on a team that has Super Bowl aspirations in the NFC. Contract will take care of itself from there. JPJ gets a fresh, new start."

With both Porter and the Cowboys on the same page, the two teams can move forward to see how they can work together for the remaining 13 or 14 games of the season. And, hopefully, into the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no official word on when Porter will make his Cowboys debut, but there is some hope that he could be on the field in Week 4 against the Houston Texans. Whenever he does suit up, he immediately improves the struggling Dallas defense and adds some much-needed depth to a unit that has been decimated by injuries.

As for what Porter can bring to Dallas, last season, he ranked third in passer rating allowed, sixth in completion rate allowed, tied for third in forced incompletions, and had the most snaps without allowing a touchdown.

Jerry Jones got himself a dawg.

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