Ex-NFL QB Hearing Cowboys Could Be Done With Dak Prescott After 2026

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has dropped an interesting little nugget about the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday.

In the wake of the Cowboys suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, Simms said on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast that there's been some chatter about the Cowboys "being at the end of their rope" with the veteran quarterback.

And, because of that, the talk is that there's a chance that Prescott won't be the Cowboys' quarterback in 2027 if things don't turn around this year.

“There’s been some murmurs that, in Dallas, that they’re a little bit like at the end of their rope with Dak Prescott," Simms said. "Like, it’s like things better turn around or he ain’t gonna be the quarterback there next year. We'lll see. We'll see.”

Simms didn't offer up more details than that, but we would take this with the smallest grain of salt possible.

Why Dak Prescott will be Cowboys' QB in 2027

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're not buying what Simms is putting out there.

The biggest reason is Prescott's contract. The Cowboys have no wiggle room to get out of it, with the deal having astronomical dead cap hits, even with a post-June 1 cut or trade.

We also know Dallas isn't simply going to bench Prescott when he's making all that money. Just look at Dallas' insistence on playing DaRon Bland despite his struggles.

According to Over the Cap, Dallas would take on a dead-cap hit of $131 million or $76 million in 2027 depending on if they cut Prescott before or after June 1, and the dead money figures for a trade settle in at $86 million and $31 million pre- and post-June 1.

Bear in mind, those are just the dead money figures for next year. Dallas would be taking on dead-cap hits through 2030 because of void years on Prescott's deal.

Unless the Cowboys plan on blowing it up and rebuilding (there is no way Jerry Jones will do that), the chances of Dallas taking on those dead-cap hits are extremely slim. And, even if Dallas was able to find a trade partner, no team is taking on Prescott's deal, so Dallas will be eating a large chunk of it.

If anything, the Cowboys might have to extend the veteran signal-caller or at least restructure his deal with Prescott set to account for a massive $76 million cap hit in 2027. Both of those avenues will kick the can down the road further.

All of that and we haven't even mentioned that the Cowboys have to find a replacement. Signing a veteran would be expensive and add more financial burden on top of all of that dead money, and drafting a quarterback offers no guarantees.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talk during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We also find it hard to believe the Cowboys blame Prescott as much as Simms' report suggests.

Sure, Prescott has fallen short of expectations overall during his career and has only delivered two playoff wins, but the struggles the Cowboys have experienced in his tenure haven't been all his fault.

Take this season and the last two years, for example.

The Cowboys have sported the worst defense in the NFL in that span and that has stacked the deck against Dallas' ability to have any semblance of success. Prescott and the offense have been the only shred of hope this franchise has had since 2024.

Dallas also struck out badly with the hires of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker to further hinder the team.

The bottom line is this: Prescott's contract is an albatross and that in and of itself makes it highly unlikely a divorce from the Cowboys is coming as early as 2027.

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