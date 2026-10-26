WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Questions Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a critical Week 7 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Both teams are off to a slow start with records of 2-4.

They are both still alive in the NFC East, but the Eagles are dealing with a multitude of injuries, including the loss of quarterback Jalen Hurts. That gives the Cowboys the edge in this one, and according to WWE superstar Seth Rollins, Dak Prescott is under more pressure than anyone to pull off this win.

Rollins was a guest on Good Morning Football and said Prescott put a target on himself by showing up to training camp with a Super Bowl shirt. He also stated that if Prescott can't lead his team to a win over the short-handed Eagles, it's time to discuss his future with the organization.

"Middle of the season and they're not where they want to be. So he understands the moment. It's time, when you're a professional quarterback in the nfl that is the most high-pressure position. All the success, all the blame goes to you and when you are a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboy football team, you got an extra level," Rollins said.

“If you can’t come on the road in this stadium and deliver tonight, then we gotta start having conversations about what your future looks like in Dallas.”



No excuses tonight according to @WWERollins on what Dak Prescott must do in Philadelphia 👀 pic.twitter.com/VSVisnJTGz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 26, 2026

"You got to step up, and when you're Dak Prescott and you show up the training camp wearing a Super Bowl shirt, you put yourself, you put yourself, your back against the wall. Now, if you can't come on the road at this stadium and deliver tonight, then we got to start having conversations about what your future looks like in Dallas. So big game. He knows it. Let's see what he brings to the table, baby."

Should Dak Prescott's future be in question?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott talks with head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the first quarter against the Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rollins is accurate in saying that all the blame and all the success is put on the shoulders of the quarterback. He's also correct that a loss will look bad on Prescott's resume, but would it all truly be his fault?

Prescott hasn't been perfect this season, but he's played well enough for his team to win. Despite the absence of a consistent rushing attack (Dallas is ranked 30th in rushing yards), Prescott has led them to a top-10 offense. They're currently ninth in points scored and are sixth in passing yardage.

Defensively, Prescott isn't getting much help either. The Cowboys defense is 30th in yards surrendered and 25th in points.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The struggles in the run game on offense and the lack of defensive competence is the real issue in Dallas. There's enough talent on both sides for these issues to be solved, but week in and week out, they continue to struggle. That's not on Prescott, but rather on the coaching staff.

That said, the real conversation should Dallas lose on Monday Night Football needs to be about head coach Brian Schottenheimer's future.

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