Biggest Takeaways From Cowboys' Legendary Collapse in Week 8 Loss to Cardinals

Just when we thought the Dallas Cowboys couldn't sink any lower than they already have this season, they went ahead and did just that in the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys looked to be in total control going into the fourth quarter with a 24-10 lead. But the defense completely collapsed and allowed the Cardinals to get back into the game and force overtime. In fact, there wouldn't have even been an overtime if Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland didn't miss an extra point.

In overtime, the two teams traded punts before the Cardinals managed to drive down the field and kick the game-winning field goal to complete one of the worst collapses in Cowboys history.

With the loss, the Cowboys have now lost nine of their last 10 meetings with the Cardinals. Before this game, the Cowboys were 69-0 when leading by 14 points or more in the fourth quarter, per ESPN's Todd Archer. They are now 69-1.

Now, if you can stomach them, a look at the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals.

Great start, terrible finish for defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller (40) and linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a tale of two halves for the Cowboys' defense, which was stellar over the first two quarters before buckling and folding like a cheap suit over the final two.

In the first half, the Cowboys had a great goal-line stand and forced two turnovers, which was half of what the defense had totaled all season long. There were even some sacks, which obviously have been rare this season.

However, things went off the rails for Dallas in the third quarter starting with a 63-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier, who had multiple monster gains over the final two quarters.

After that, Arizona went on to score a touchdown on each of its next three drives, with the last score forcing overtime. If not for a missed extra point by the Cardinals, the game would have been over in regulation, so the Cowboys were lucky to go to OT.

But, as we expected, the Cowboys' defense folded yet again in overtime and the Cardinals completed an improbable win that sinks the Cowboys to a new pathetic level.

Gardner Minshew threw for 188 yards and three scores after he replaced Jacoby Brissett. And, get this: Tyler Allgeier averaged 13.4 yards per carry and Arizona rushed for 202 in total.

Offensive struggles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you look at the Cowboys' stats without knowing the score, you would have never guessed Dallas scored 30 points on Sunday.

Dak Prescott failed to throw for 200 yards and Javonte Williams rushed for just 56 while averaging less than three yards per carry, which came one week after the best performance of his career.

The offensive line was terrible in pass protection, with four sacks and several pressures given up, and the run-blocking was terrible, as evidenced by Williams' lackluster output.

Dallas' offense no doubt did its job on Sunday because no team should lose after scoring 30, but nothing about its performance was pretty or easy, which has been a weekly occurrence.

Key injuries

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) reacts to a penalty flag against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys lost two notable players to injury in Week 8.

Jake Ferguson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, returned, but then re-injured it and was ruled out.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Caleb Downs suffered a concussion that forced him out of the game early.

Another player to keep an eye on is Joey Porter Jr., who was in and out of the game throughout with an ankle issue.

While Ferguson hasn't done much this season, his injury is still notable because the Cowboys are already short-handed at tight end with Luke Schoonmaker dealing with an injury.

Downs' injury is much more impactful because he has been one of the Cowboys' best defenders on a unit that has been terrible overall this season.

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