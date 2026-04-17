With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, Weber State wide receiver Jayleen Record is making his pitch to the Dallas Cowboys.

And he's doing so by literally standing outside the team's facility at The Star in Frisco, where he's holding a sign that says, "I'll run my 40 right now," while also claiming to run an explosive top speed of 22.8 MPH.

“If I didn’t feel like I had a real shot, I wouldn’t do this," he said, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

To put that top speed into perspective, the fastest ball-carrier last season was Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who hit a speed of 22.23 MPH during a 78-yard touchdown run.

If you pass Cowboys HQ today you might find former Weber State WR Jayleen Record. He’s draft eligible for the first time. He has his cleats around his neck, ready to run on the turf. He brought his workout numbers.



“If I didn’t feel like I had a real shot, I wouldn’t do this.” pic.twitter.com/oSki4m6DEj — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) April 17, 2026

Jayleen Record scouting report

Weber State Wildcats helmet. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record has a small frame at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, but he would not be the first player to succeed at that size. What he doesn't have in size, Record makes up for in explosiveness.

At his pro day, Record recorded a 41-inch vertical leap and 23 reps on the bench press, and he told told Hoyt he thinks he can run a 4.3 40-yard dash.

After transferring from SMU to Weber State, where he was a two-time team captain, Record got his opportunity for playing time and tallied 72 receptions for 873 yards and 10 scores during his three-year stint with the Wildcats. He worked as a returner there, also.

"I bring elite speed, explosiveness, and the ability to separate at all three levels," Record told NFL Draft Diamonds before noting he's a Cowboys fan. "I’m a vertical threat who can stretch the field, but I also take pride in route detail, understanding coverages, and playing with intelligence. I prepare like a professional and compete with urgency because I know how rare this opportunity is."

Record has the look of a player who can serve as a returner, depth receiver and gadget guy who gets plays schemed up for him to get the ball in his hands in order to utilize his explosive skill set.

Why Cowboys should give Record a look

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to add more depth options to their receivers room for the offseason, so it wouldn't hurt to give Record an opportunity.

Behind their top three of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, the Cowboys have KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo, Parris Campbell and Traeshon Holden.

Mingo has been woefully disappointing during his career, including in his stint with the Cowboys, Campbell has had issues staying healthy and Holden is a futures contract player who will be fortunate to make the practice squad.

It's not like the Cowboys are exactly teeming with great depth options at wide receiver. Record also offers a little extra value because of his experience as a returner.

None of this is to say that Record will even come close to panning out, but the Cowboys have nothing to lose by bringing him in for a tryout at rookie minicamp after the 2026 NFL Draft.

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