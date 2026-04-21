Cowboys NFL Draft Mailbag 2.0: Burning Questions From Fans Going Into Round 1

We are now just days away from the 2026 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 23, and it's an exciting time to be a Dallas Cowboys fan.

The Cowboys are easily one of the most intriguing teams in this year's draft. Dallas is facing a dire situation on defense, we know Jerry Jones is unpredictable, and the team having two first-round picks further puts Dallas in the "anything is possible" category on opening night.

With Thursday rapidly approaching, we're taking a look at some of the burning questions Cowboys fans have on their minds before Round 1.

These questions range from recent smoke surrounding Jordyn Tyson and the Cowboys, to the possible first-round scenarios that could play out for Dallas.

Could Cowboys draft Jordyn Tyson?

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter threw Tyson's name out their as a possible option for the Cowboys in Round 1, citing Dallas' "love" for him. But we simply cannot fathom Dallas doing that.

Sure, the Cowboys surprisingly drafted CeeDee Lamb in 2020 when the team needed a defensive pick, but that was a very different circumstance.

Lamb was a total steal in that spot and didn't come with the kind of injury concerns Tyson has. Dallas also wasn't loaded with an elite receiver duo like the one it has now with Lam and George Pickens.

The simplest reason why the Cowboys must avoid Tyson is the fact that this defense needs help at every level and the failure to address those needs is the difference between Dallas making the playoffs or not.

Never say never, but it would be truly shocking if Tyson becomes a Cowboy in Round 1, even if he slides to No. 20.

What's the likelihood of a trade up from 12?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It remains a possibility for Jerry Jones and Co., but making a big move up doesn't feel as likely as it did just a week ago.

It's true that there has been a lot of smoke around the Cowboys moving up throughout the pre-draft process, and one can certainly make an argument for why Dallas should do it.

But an NFL insider and one draft expert have said recently that may not happen based on what they're hearing, or not hearing.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said he hasn't heard anything on a Cowboys trade up from No. 12. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson said he heard directly from someone with the team that Dallas feels good about staying put and he's skeptical a trade is coming.

"I have not heard anything on the trade up stuff with (Dallas). "So, you know, again, everybody talks to different folks. I have not heard that yet. So, maybe that's something that I just haven't gotten to, but I have not heard anything," Jeremiah said.

"I talked to someone in Dallas. Those two first-round picks, they feel like they can get contributing players for 2026," Robinson reported. "They feel good about getting two players."

Never say never with Jones at the helm, but we would say it's more likely than not that Dallas sticks and picks at No. 12.

What's the best approach for Dallas in Round 1?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We like the idea of the Cowboys sticking and picking at 12, and then either doing the same at 20 or trading back to add yet another pick or improve their standing in a later round.

The most ideal trade-back scenario from 20 we can think of would be a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, a team that could be desperate to move up in front of the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 for Ty Simpson.

That trade, according to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, could see Dallas add Arizona's No. 34 pick (second round), as well as a third-rounder (No. 65) and a fifth-rounder (No. 143). Maybe the Cowboys would have to give up their seventh-round pick, but that's hardly a big deal.

Dallas can still land a good player at the top of the second round while also adding an extra third-rounder that, when combined with the Cowboys' other third-round selection, could give Dallas the ammo it needs to get into the second round again via trade.

Whatever the scenario, it's pretty clear that sticking and picking at 12 opens up some really intriguing possibilities and potentially more avenues to add to the defense.

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