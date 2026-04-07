Cowboys Depth Chart Projection Post Free Agency, Position Battles & Roster Bubble
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With NFL free agency slowed to a crawl, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league have their sights set on the upcoming NFL draft.
The Cowboys set themselves up for the draft by filling the majority of their needs. They added a veteran pass rusher by trading for Rashan Gary, added a big nose tackle by agreeing to terms with Otito Ogbonnia, and bolstered the secondary with the additions of Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke.
Dallas did say goodbye to one of their more popular players, sending Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. What they haven’t done, however, is address the gaping hole at linebacker.
That remains a need as they enter the draft. As for the rest of the roster, let’s see how their projected depth chart currently stands.
Dallas Cowboys offensive depth chart
Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Sam Howell
Running Back: Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda
Fullback: Hunter Luepke
Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Parris Campbell, Traeshon Holden
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo
Wide Receiver: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin
Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant
Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas
Left Guard: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Nick Leverett
Center: Cooper Beebe, Matt Hennessey
Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Trevor Keegan
Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Marcellus Johnson
Offensive roster battles
The Cowboys are bringing back all 11 starters, assuming George Pickens plays. That leaves little up for grabs, but there are two interesting backup battles.
One is for the QB2 spot where Joe Milton III has competition in Sam Howell. Brian Schottenheimer said there will be a battle, and Howell has more experience.
The backup running back spot is another one to watch. Jaydon Blue will be given every opportunity to earn that spot, but Malik Davis outperformed him in 2025. Don’t sleep on Phil Mafah either, a preseason star who spent most of his rookie season on IR.
Offensive players on the bubble
Whichever players lose the quarterback or running back battles could quickly find themselves on the bubble, especially if more talent is added in the draft.
Other than that, a name to watch is Jonathan Mingo. He has yet to establish himself as a factor in Dallas and could be on his final chance. There’s also a chance that Brevyn Spann-Ford surpasses Luke Schoonmaker, making him expendable as well.
Dallas Cowboys defensive depth chart
Defensive Tackle: Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard
Defensive Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Adedayo Odeleye
Nose Tackle: Otito Ogbonnia, Jay Toia
Outside Linebacker: Rashan Gary, James Houston, Isaiah Land
Inside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Justin Barron
Outside Linebacker: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, Tyrus Wheat
Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Josh Butler
Safety: Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell, Julius Wood
Safety: Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark
Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., Trikweze Bridges, Derion Kendrick
Nickel: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress, Corey Ballentine
Defensive roster battles
The only real battle on defense right now will be for the nickel spot. This isn’t because the Cowboys are loaded with premium talent, but rather a sign of a weak defense with limited options.
That said, Reddy Steward will be given a chance to prove he can start in the nickel, which would allow DaRon Bland to stay on the outside. Other options include moving safeties Jalen Thompson or P.J. Locke into the role.
Defensive players on the bubble
It might be easier to list the players who aren’t on the bubble when it comes to this defense. Very few jobs are safe under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and after what we saw in 2025, that’s a good thing.
Some of the interesting names on the bubble, however, include recently signed Derion Kendrick. He’s buried on the cornerback depth chart and far from guaranteed a spot.
One of the biggest names on the bubble could be Marist Liufau. He’s moving to EDGE, which is a new role for him. His lack of experience could be a problem, especially if the Cowboys land a pass rusher in Round 1.
Dallas Cowboys special teams
Kicker: Brandon Aubrey
Punter: Bryan Anger
Long Snapper: Trent Sieg
Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue
Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin
This is the one group with no battles and no players on the bubble. The Cowboys’ special teams unit is locked in and ready for another strong season.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.