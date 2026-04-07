Cowboys Depth Chart Projection Post Free Agency, Position Battles & Roster Bubble

With NFL free agency slowed to a crawl, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league have their sights set on the upcoming NFL draft.

The Cowboys set themselves up for the draft by filling the majority of their needs. They added a veteran pass rusher by trading for Rashan Gary, added a big nose tackle by agreeing to terms with Otito Ogbonnia, and bolstered the secondary with the additions of Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke.

Dallas did say goodbye to one of their more popular players, sending Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a third-round pick. What they haven’t done, however, is address the gaping hole at linebacker.

That remains a need as they enter the draft. As for the rest of the roster, let’s see how their projected depth chart currently stands.

Dallas Cowboys offensive depth chart

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the second quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton III, Sam Howell

Running Back: Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda

Fullback: Hunter Luepke

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Parris Campbell, Traeshon Holden

Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Jonathan Mingo

Wide Receiver: Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant

Left Tackle: Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas

Left Guard: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass, Nick Leverett

Center: Cooper Beebe, Matt Hennessey

Right Guard: Tyler Booker, Trevor Keegan

Right Tackle: Terence Steele, Ajani Cornelius, Marcellus Johnson

Offensive roster battles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III drops back to pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are bringing back all 11 starters, assuming George Pickens plays. That leaves little up for grabs, but there are two interesting backup battles.

One is for the QB2 spot where Joe Milton III has competition in Sam Howell. Brian Schottenheimer said there will be a battle, and Howell has more experience.

The backup running back spot is another one to watch. Jaydon Blue will be given every opportunity to earn that spot, but Malik Davis outperformed him in 2025. Don’t sleep on Phil Mafah either, a preseason star who spent most of his rookie season on IR.

Offensive players on the bubble

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whichever players lose the quarterback or running back battles could quickly find themselves on the bubble, especially if more talent is added in the draft.

Other than that, a name to watch is Jonathan Mingo. He has yet to establish himself as a factor in Dallas and could be on his final chance. There’s also a chance that Brevyn Spann-Ford surpasses Luke Schoonmaker, making him expendable as well.

Dallas Cowboys defensive depth chart

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark and OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate after a sack against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle: Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard

Defensive Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Adedayo Odeleye

Nose Tackle: Otito Ogbonnia, Jay Toia

Outside Linebacker: Rashan Gary, James Houston, Isaiah Land

Inside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Justin Barron

Outside Linebacker: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams, Marist Liufau, Tyrus Wheat

Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Josh Butler

Safety: Jalen Thompson, Markquese Bell, Julius Wood

Safety: Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, Alijah Clark

Cornerback: Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., Trikweze Bridges, Derion Kendrick

Nickel: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress, Corey Ballentine

Defensive roster battles

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The only real battle on defense right now will be for the nickel spot. This isn’t because the Cowboys are loaded with premium talent, but rather a sign of a weak defense with limited options.

That said, Reddy Steward will be given a chance to prove he can start in the nickel, which would allow DaRon Bland to stay on the outside. Other options include moving safeties Jalen Thompson or P.J. Locke into the role.

Defensive players on the bubble

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It might be easier to list the players who aren’t on the bubble when it comes to this defense. Very few jobs are safe under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and after what we saw in 2025, that’s a good thing.

Some of the interesting names on the bubble, however, include recently signed Derion Kendrick. He’s buried on the cornerback depth chart and far from guaranteed a spot.

One of the biggest names on the bubble could be Marist Liufau. He’s moving to EDGE, which is a new role for him. His lack of experience could be a problem, especially if the Cowboys land a pass rusher in Round 1.

Dallas Cowboys special teams

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey

Punter: Bryan Anger

Long Snapper: Trent Sieg

Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue

Punt Returner: KaVontae Turpin

This is the one group with no battles and no players on the bubble. The Cowboys’ special teams unit is locked in and ready for another strong season.