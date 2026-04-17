25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Dallas Cowboys Ranked by Round & Impact

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and there is plenty of uncertainty about what direction the Dallas Cowboys will go. Will the team take advantage of its two first-round picks and select multiple players? Will it make a splash and jump into the top five for an elite defensive playmaker?

Whatever Jerry Jones and the front office decide to do, they need to make sure that it is not a wasted draft and that the team finds impact players who can contribute from Day 1. Dak Prescott isn't getting any younger, so the team needs to keep that in mind and find players who can improve the team overall right out of the gate.

There are several players who could help the Cowboys to a positive step in the right direction, with some common themes: defense and versatility.

Let's take a closer look at some of the players who could help the team turn things around for what will hopefully be a bounce-back season.

Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to perfect fits for the Cowboys, it doesn't get any better than Arvell Reese. Of course, the same could be said for any team, which is why the Cowboys would have to pull out all of the stops to trade up for Buckeyes star.

Some Cowboys insiders have suggested Reese is a better overall player than Micah Parsons, and he is the type of player who could change the course of the franchise. If Jerry Jones really wants to bust the budget, he needs to immediately pick up the phone and start making calls on draft day. Adding a player like Reese would immediately energize Cowboys Nation.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 championship game | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Bailey is the type of prospect that can fit into any scheme, because he is that talented. Unfortunately, the Cowboys would need to pull off an epic heist to get in position to land the Texas Tech star.

The idea of trading up to No. 3 overall was previously discussed, but it's best for Cowboys fans not to get their hopes up.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles tackles Purdue Boilermakers running back Antonio Harris | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In recent weeks, the Cowboys-Sonny Styles buzz has been rapidly growing. NFL draft experts like Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, and Dane Brugler have all had the Cowboys jumping to No. 6 overall in a trade with the Cleveland Browns to pick the game-changing linebacker.

As a former safety turned linebacker, Styles has incredible athleticism. He also has championship experience, as do all of the Ohio State stars, and comes from an NFL bloodline; his father, Lorenzo Styles, was a longtime NFL linebacker. Styles would be a home run pick.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many consider Downs the best overall prospect in this year's draft class, but the position value of safety leaves many wondering when he will fly off of the board. If Downs slides outside of the top five, he is a perfect target for the Cowboys to trade up for.

As will be the case with many of the top fits for Dallas in the secondary, his versatility is key. Downs could wear many hats for the Cowboys' defense, and with the amount of help the team needs on that side of the ball, he would be a no-brainer selection if the front office has an opportunity to make a move.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts after an interception against the Clemson Tigers | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delane is arguably the best cover corner in this year's draft class, and considering the Cowboys had the worst pass defense in the league last season, he is a plug-and-play starter for Dallas. The biggest question is whether he will still be on the board at No. 12.

The LSU product was among one of Dallas' first official visits, so the interest is certainly there.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy yells while carrying a deflated gator after defeating Florida at Neyland Stadium | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to talent level, McCoy is among the best prospects in this year's class. During his lone year at Tennessee, he proved exactly that, earning All-American honors.

The issue with McCoy is that he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, and Dallas has expressed concern about selecting a "redshirt player" with a premium pick, so while he would be a fit that fills an immediate need, it may be wise for Dallas to pass.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman has been overshadowed by Caleb Downs at the safety position, but he is still an ideal prospect for the Cowboys. He could also be in play at No. 12 or No. 20 overa, depending on how the board plays out on draft day.

Thieneman can play center field and is not afraid to go down in the box to provide support against the run, which makes him the perfect player for Christian Parker to mold. The Cowboys made sure to get a close look at Thieneman at the Oregon Pro Day.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bain has been sliding down draft boards in recent weeks, which could be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys. There have been concerns about Bain's arm length and a recent report about his connection to a fatal 2024 car accident, so he could be a candidate to fall to Dallas at No. 12 overall.

The concerns surrounding Bain are understandable, but his film is undeniable, and a game-wrecking EDGE like Bain could immediately provide a spark to the Dallas defense that it was lacking following the departure of Micah Parsons.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mesidor has a wide-ranging draft projection and is believed to be in play for the Cowboys at No. 12 and No. 20, depending on how the draft board falls.

Last season, Mesidor led the ACC with 12.5 sacks, so he brings the pass rushing ability that the team is looking for this offseason. Mesidor along with Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku would be an immediate upgrade for the Dallas defense which struggled to get after the quarterback last season.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah Utes

Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano waits for the play against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While most of the attention has been on defensive prospects, the Cowboys have shown in recent years that they are not afraid to use a first-round pick on a stud offensive lineman. And with uncertainty about Tyler Guyton's ceiling, Fano could be a sneaky pick at the end of Round 1.

Fano is a versatile offensive tackle who has started on both sides of the line, so he could come in and immediately compete for a starting job.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Tigers

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at William-Brice Stadium | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys miss out on the top cornerbacks in this year's class, Terrell should immediately be on the radar with their second pick.

Terrell is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell, who proved his play-making ability last season with 48 tackles, five forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and nine passes defensed.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been growing buzz that the Cowboys are interested in Faulk, who is a well-rounded player that improves the defense in multiple areas.

Faulk still has room to grow as a pass rusher, but he excels against the run, which is something the Cowboys' defensive line has been lacking on the edge since the departure of Demarcus Lawrence. Faulk also has experience in multiple fronts, which will be valuable in learning Christian Parker's scheme.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo Rockets

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McNeil-Warren is one of the biggest risers in this year's draft class, and he fills an immediate position of need. Dallas hasn't had a difference-maker at safety since Roy Williams, and there are questions about Donovan Wilson's future with the team.

With a player like McNeil-Warren, Dallas continues rebuilding its secondary to fit Christian Parker's vision.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There wasn't a better playmaker on the defensive side of the ball in college football last season than Jacob Rodriguez, who has become very familiar with the Cowboys staff. Dallas met with Rodriguez at the NFL Combine and did extensive work at the Texas Texas Pro Day to get to know him.

With the Cowboys expressing interest in high-character guys, few fit the bill better than Rodriguez. And for a team that desperately needs help at linebacker and a playmaker in the middle of the defense, Rodriguez checks many boxes.

Anthony Hill, LB, Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill is a second-round prospect who the Cowboys have shown a lot of interest in. With his athleticism, Hill would be a perfect running mate alongside fellow former Longhorn DeMarvion Overshown in the middle of the Cowboys' defense.

The Cowboys have been tied to a lot of trade speculation, so if the team lands a second-round pick by maneuvering through the first round, it could be a great fit to address the team's linebacker woes.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood returns an interception for a touchdown against Mississippi State | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Hood has been identified as a player to watch for the Cowboys, especially if the team misses out on the elite edge rushers and cornerbacks early in Round 1. While he doesn't have the same hype as teammate Jermod McCoy, Hood is an improvement over what Dallas currently has in the cornerback room.

He also has experience, with six years in college, and previously worked with Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against LSU at Memorial Stadium | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Cowboys miss out on the elite EDGE prospects and choose to target a cornerback or linebacker with their first pick, Parker becomes a strong option for No. 20 overall or a potential trade back scenario.

Parker is coming off of a down year after a breakout campaign in 2024, so he could be available later than his talent suggests he should be.

Keionte Scott, CB, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott reacts in the first half during the CFP National Championship | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Scott is projected as a Day 2 pick, though some believe he could sneak into the late first round if there is a run on cornerbacks. As is the theme for defensive backs who could be targeted by Dallas, Scott has the ability to play nickel or safety, so he brings added value to the roster.

He was previously named as a potential darkhorse candidate for the No. 20 overall pick.

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young celebrates with the Battle Line trophy after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Cowboys may benefit from a deep EDGE class, with Young standing out as a valuable Day 2 pick.

Young has proven that he can disrupt the backfield with 16.5 tackles for a loss last season, which would allow Dallas to focus on linebacker and defensive back in the first round. If the Cowboys don't like what they see on the board at No. 20, trading back would add draft capital and make Young an ideal target.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Don't sleep on Cisse to the Cowboys. The Cowboys met with Cisse during the combine, and his playmaking ability in the secondary is something that Dallas would immediately benefit from.

It doesn't hurt that Cisse ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which erased any concerns about his hamstring injury.

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats CB Treydan Stukes celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas' defense was desperately lacking a nickel cornerback after allowing Jourdan Lewis to walk last offseason, and the team remains in the market for a potential replacement. Stukes has been projected as a second-to-fourth-round pick, and possesses the skillset to fill that void in the secondary.

Stukes brings versatility to the defensive backfield, and many have pegged him as a player to watch because of his fit for Christian Parker's scheme.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter tackles Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trotter is another Day 2 pick who has high potential. He may not bring much to the table in terms of pass coverage, but his run defense and play recognition sets him apart from other linebacker prospects in his range.

He is also the son of longtime Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, so he grew up around the game and is a high-IQ player.

James Brockermeyer, OL, Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer against the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP National Championship | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brockermeyer is a late-round prospect who can line up at multiple positions along the line. In recent years, Dallas has benefitted from having versatile offensive lineman in the rotation who can fill in whenever the time calls.

And after losing Brock Hoffman to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, the Cowboys lack depth along the line so Brockermeyer could provide just that.

Rene Konga, DL, Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Rene Konga celebrates his sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Konga is a Day 3 pick who could eventually develop into a starter at the next level, and he's a player who is on the Cowboys' radar. The Louisville product visited with the Cowboys on a local Dallas Day visit.

At 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, he has the perfect combination of size and athleticsm that teams love to take a flyer on in the later rounds.

Travis Burke, OL, Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Throughout the past few years, the Cowboys have heavily invested in the offensive line. Burke is an intriguing Day 3 prospect who brings the tenacity and toughness that Dallas' offensive line has adopted.

Burke has been compared to current Cowboys starting tackle Terence Steele, and his reputation as a mauler fits right into the identy that Dallas has built with players like Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, and Cooper Beebe in the interior.

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