Former Dallas Cowboys RB Arrested Over Summer While Looking For New Team

The Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice on some veteran running backs for the 2025 NFL campaign after losing Rico Dowdle to the Carolina Panthers in free agency following a 1,079-yard campaign and five total touchdowns.

Dallas signed the oft-injured Javonte Williams on a bargain deal, along with former division rival Miles Sanders, to compete for the starting job. It didn't take long for Williams to take control of the starting job, and it was a move that paid off for the Cowboys.

Williams had a breakout year, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was rewarded this offseason with a three-year, $24 million contract extension.

Unfortunately for Sanders, the year did not go as planned.

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders walks off the field with team staff during a game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders had a costly red-zone fumble during the team's season-opener against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, before struggling with injuries throughout the first month of the season. He was inactive in Week 5 due to ankle and knee injuries and was ultimately placed on injured reserve on October 10 to undergo surgery on his left knee.

He finished the season with 20 carries for 117 yards and one rushing touchdown, while adding 8 catches for 30 yards. He has spent this offseason looking for a new home, but now that may have hit a minor snag.

Miles Sanders Arrested For DUI in June

NFL running back Miles Sanders during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reports surfaced this week that Sanders was arrested outside of his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 8, for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officers reportedly found Sanders in the driver's seat of a car in the middle of the road, going "in and out of consciousness." He then failed a sobriety test and tested positive for alcohol on a breath test, while marijuana was found in his vehicle.

"This is a private matter that has not even reached the preliminary hearing stage, and there will be no further comment," Sanders’s attorney Phil DiLucente said in a statement to KDKA.

Prior to his tenure with the Cowboys for the 2025 season, Sanders spent four seasons with the Eagles, earning Pro Bowl honors in his final year in 2022. He then spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing with Dallas.

During his search for a new team, Sanders worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in July, but he has yet to receive any contract offers.

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