Cowboys Lock Up Breakout Offensive Star With 3-Year Extension
Free agency is just a couple of weeks away, but one of the Dallas Cowboys' top playmakers isn't going to hit the open market.
On Saturday, Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas came to terms with running back Javonte Williams on a three-year deal worth $24 million with $16 million guaranteed. This report comes just one day after contract talks stalled as Williams switched agents.
Even with that stall, there never seemed to be much doubt that Dallas would find a way to keep Williams. The former Denver Broncos star was an integral part of the team's offensive success and is a perfect fit in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense.
According to Nick Harris of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Williams hired Nicole Lynn, who is also the agent for Dallas defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Javonte Williams was a massive free agency steal in 2025
Dallas allowed Rico Dowdle to leave in free agency after he ran for more than 1,000 yards in 2024. They turned to Williams in free agency, signing him to a modest one-year deal worth $3 million. He added another $500,000 when hitting all his incentives.
Williams, a second-round pick for the Broncos in 2021 had a strong rookie campaign but injuries hampered the remainder of his tenure in Denver. He was held under four-yards per carry during his final two seasons, but broke out in Dallas.
Leaned on as their feature back, Williams had 1,201 and 11 touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. All of those stats were career-highs as he far exceeded his contract value.
Javonte Williams extension is another good sign for Cowboys' offseason
Dallas had three key players from 2025 scheduled for free agency. In addition to Williams, wide receiver George Pickens and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are both free agents.
Pickens led the team in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and receiving touchdowns (9). Clowney was first on the team with 8.5 sacks.
The Cowboys have expressed a desire to get all three re-signed, but they've been guilty of dragging negotiations out in recent years. Perhaps this quick signing means Jerry Jones is really going to try to do things differently in 2026.
