The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 in convincing fashion. Their defense led the way in a 29-13 victory, and there were plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans happy to see them take home the title due to the presence of DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys before leaving this offseason. He stated when signing with Seattle that they could win it all, and that proved to be a prophetic claim. While Lawrence got plenty of attention, he wasn’t the only former Cowboy to earn a ring on Sunday.

One other familiar name that’s now in Seattle is Aden Durde, the Seahawks defensive coordinator. Before joining Mike Macdonald’s staff in 2024, Durde spent three seasons as the defensive line coach in Dallas.

On Sunday, Durde also made history as the first overseas coach to win a Super Bowl ring.

"This is an unbelievable moment"



London-born Aden Durde became the first overseas coach to win a Super Bowl after playing a huge role in masterminding Seattle Seahawks' 'darkside defence' 🏉 pic.twitter.com/ma5M07L4Ur — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 9, 2026

A player favorite while in Dallas, as well as now in Seattle, Durde called the win an “unbelievable moment.” He also praised the players for committing to be the best versions of themselves early in the year.

“Proud of the guys you know? Like they made a commitment at the start of the year to come out and play every play and could they push themselves to play like that every play and today they went out and showed the best version of themselves,” Durde said after the game.

Aden Durde is on his way to becoming an NFL head coach

Durde, who fell in love with the game after watching a tape of the 1985 Chicago Bears, has already become a hot name as a potential head coach.

He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns this offseason, and it’s just a matter of time until he gets a shot at running a team of his own.

