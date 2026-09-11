Ryan Flournoy Signs Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys One Year After Being Cut

The Dallas Cowboys are locking down another member of their offense before the 2026 season kicks off against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys have signed wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to a one-year contract extension worth up to $6 million, per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Dallas signed tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to a contract extension a few hours prior to the news of Flournoy's deal.

The move keeps Flournoy in Dallas until at least the end of the 2027 season. The extension comes on the heels of Flournoy having a career-best year in 2025 that saw him finish with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

This was highlighted by breakout performances against the New York Jets (six catches, 114 yards) and Detroit Lions (nine catches, 115 yards, one touchdown).

Ryan Flournoy Was Cut By the Cowboys Last Offseason

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) runs against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The news of Flournoy's extension is even more significant considering it comes a little over one year after the Cowboys cut him while finalizing the 53-man roster for the 2025 season. He was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft but only had 10 catches for 102 yards as a rookie and faced an uncertain future with the team heading into last offseason.

In 2025, Dallas eventually signed him to the practice squad and then the active roster, a move that allowed Flournoy to prove himself to the coaching staff.

A little-known prospect out of an FCS program in Southeast Missouri State, Flournoy has now become the unquestioned No. 3 receiver on one of the best offenses in the NFL. It's likely even he didn't imagine all of this would come together all before the start of his third season in the league.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier this offseason that the "sky was the limit" for Flournoy, and the Dallas front office backed these words with a contract extension.

"He looks great. He's mov­ing great. His routes, I think have got­ten bet­ter," Schottenheimer said. "Here's a guy from a small school that's come in and really adap­ted to the way we teach route breaks and releases and speed terms and power cuts and things like that. I really think the sky's the limit for him and he's def­in­itely a guy we see find­ing ways to get him the ball."

Flournoy will look to prove the Cowboys right when Dallas begins its 2026 season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

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