Ryan Flournoy Signs Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys One Year After Being Cut
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The Dallas Cowboys are locking down another member of their offense before the 2026 season kicks off against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys have signed wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to a one-year contract extension worth up to $6 million, per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Dallas signed tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to a contract extension a few hours prior to the news of Flournoy's deal.
The move keeps Flournoy in Dallas until at least the end of the 2027 season. The extension comes on the heels of Flournoy having a career-best year in 2025 that saw him finish with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.
This was highlighted by breakout performances against the New York Jets (six catches, 114 yards) and Detroit Lions (nine catches, 115 yards, one touchdown).
Ryan Flournoy Was Cut By the Cowboys Last Offseason
The news of Flournoy's extension is even more significant considering it comes a little over one year after the Cowboys cut him while finalizing the 53-man roster for the 2025 season. He was selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft but only had 10 catches for 102 yards as a rookie and faced an uncertain future with the team heading into last offseason.
In 2025, Dallas eventually signed him to the practice squad and then the active roster, a move that allowed Flournoy to prove himself to the coaching staff.
A little-known prospect out of an FCS program in Southeast Missouri State, Flournoy has now become the unquestioned No. 3 receiver on one of the best offenses in the NFL. It's likely even he didn't imagine all of this would come together all before the start of his third season in the league.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier this offseason that the "sky was the limit" for Flournoy, and the Dallas front office backed these words with a contract extension.
"He looks great. He's moving great. His routes, I think have gotten better," Schottenheimer said. "Here's a guy from a small school that's come in and really adapted to the way we teach route breaks and releases and speed terms and power cuts and things like that. I really think the sky's the limit for him and he's definitely a guy we see finding ways to get him the ball."
Flournoy will look to prove the Cowboys right when Dallas begins its 2026 season on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7