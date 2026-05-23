George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Gets Incredible Update From NFL Insider

George Pickens proved to be everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped he would be, and more in 2025.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout had a career-year during his first season in Dallas, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Not only were those all career-highs for Pickens, but he also led Dallas in each of those categories.

That's why the Cowboys wanted him back in 2026 and even though they weren't ready to sign Pickens long-term, they were comfortable paying him $27.3 million for one year via the franchise tag. While the tag made sense for Dallas, there were concerns that Pickens could be frustrated by the lack of security and potentially hold out.

George Pickens not expected to hold out

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

On Saturday, some positive news was offered on that front. While appearing on ESPN's Sportscenter, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Pickens isn't expected to hold out. Instead, he says Pickens has been working out with Dak Prescott and despite avoiding voluntary workouts, Pickens is hopeful that he can land a long-term deal down the road.

"He signed the franchise tag, $27 million. Hasn't really been a fixture in the building, kind of stayed away a little bit but I'm told he has worked with Dak Prescott this offseason offsite," Fowler said via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

"Loves being a Cowboy, loves a long-term deal more. They weren't able to get one, but they're hopeful down the road they can work it out. But I don't expect a holdout at this point, should be locked in for the Cowboys in 2026."

Cowboys have made it clear they won't extend George Pickens yet

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While Pickens might not be thrilled about the one-year tag, the Cowboys can't be accused of leading him on. They have been adamant that they won't negotiate a long-term deal, with Stephen Jones saying they have just one year of experience working with Pickens and are already paying $34 million annually to CeeDee Lamb.

That stance has eliminated some of the drama that has plagued the Cowboys throughout the past two offseasons. Technically, the two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, but Pickens signed the tag knowing there would be no negotiations.

Now, the only real question is whether he will attend mandatory minicamp, which begins June 16. It sounds as though Fowler believes he will, which would be a huge win for the Cowboys.

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