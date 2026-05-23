Cowboys' Klayton Adams Has Big Plans For George Pickens in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 offseason with some questions surrounding George Pickens' contract situation. The breakout star wide receiver was coming off a career year and set to hit free agency, but the Cowboys pulled out the power of the franchise tag.

Following the 2026 NFL draft, Pickens inked his franchise tender, which lands him $27.3 million guaranteed for the upcoming season.

Dallas has made it clear that the plan is for Pickens to play out the year on the franchise tag, and they will not negotiate a long-term contract. The team also has no plans to trade the Pro Bowl wideout, so Pickens will be suiting up on the one-year deal.

But while there continues to be speculation about Pickens' long-term future with the team, Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is not shy about his intentions for 2026.

George Pickens 'Big Part' of Cowboys' Offensive Plans

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Cowboys OC Klayton Adams, a participant in the NFL’s Accelerator program, joined me and @JudyBattista to discuss the program, his future and Dallas’ offseason. pic.twitter.com/smZjNoIY75 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2026

Adams recently sat down with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and was asked about Pickens' current situation, when he he made it clear that the contract saga will not impact his role in the offensive gameplan.

“It’s an interesting thing just because the business side of it is something generally that I’m not going to jump into,” Adams said, beginning around the 3:20 mark. “I just know from a personal perspective, I love the guy and being around him in the building every day. I’m looking forward to seeing him whenever he comes around.

"He’s obviously an outstanding football player, he’s a big part of our plans.”

The 25-year-old Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) during his inaugural campaign with the Cowboys. The numbers were career highs in all three categories, and Pickens was rewarded with the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Cowboys returning all 11 starters on offense, it's going to be exciting to see if the offense can keep up the magic that we saw in 2025.

But as long as Adams is calling the shots and Pickens is heavily involved in another prove-it year, there's no reason to believe that there will be a significant fall-off. And as long as the offense is firing on all cylinders and the defense can be mediocre, the team has a real shot at reaching the postseason.

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