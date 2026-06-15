George Pickens Officially Returns to The Star Ahead of Cowboys' Mandatory Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys have had to deal with conversations surrounding their future with star wide receiver George Pickens for what feels like forever.

That discussion is certainly far from over, but at least for now, the Cowboys can begin focusing on what the 2026 season with Pickens will look like before worrying about what lies beyond that.

Pickens officially returned to the Cowboys' practice facility at The Star on Monday, where he took his first offseason physical with the team ahead of mandatory minicamp. Pickens was not present during voluntary workouts at OTAs earlier this month.

This move ends the chance of a potential contract holdout, as Pickens is still without a longterm deal after signing the $27.3 million franchise tag with Dallas in the spring. He also avoids any potential fines from the Cowboys for being absent.

Cowboys Have Made Intentions Clear With George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have made it clear during the NFL Draft that Pickens will not be traded, an option that was there headed into the first round before Dallas moved up to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall.

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones said after the first round that the team wouldn't be trading Pickens, and things have stayed that way in the nearly two months since.

"We have no intentions of trading George ... So far, our communication have been outstanding ... We have every reason in the world to think that he's ready to go to work," Jones said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

Instead of packaging Pickens with one of their two first-round picks and potentially moving up into the Top 5, the Cowboys stood pat, a decision that looks like it might have worked out for the best if a contract agreement with Pickens can be made in the future.

Pickens proved last season that he's deserving of being one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, though he will still need to move past some of the late-season inconsistencies -- both on and off the field -- that popped up once it became clear that the Cowboys would be making a successful push into the NFC playoffs.

Pickens finished his first season in Dallas with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

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