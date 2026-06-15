The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off mandatory minicamp this week at The Star in Frisco, as the offseason program ramps up with its latest phase. Entering the week, there has been one looming question: will George Pickens be in attendance?

Mandatory minicamp will begin on Tuesday, June 16, and the latest update from Cowboys insider Clarence Hill is some great news for the team.

Despite Pickens skipping out on voluntary workouts and organized team activities, there was little doubt that the breakout star wide receiver would be in attendance when the mandatory workouts began, and that appears to be the case.

According to Hill, Pickens "plans to attend the mandatory three-day mini camp." Pickens signed his franchise tender following the 2026 NFL Draft, guaranteeing him $27.3 million for the 2026 season.

Had Pickens skipped out on mandatory minicamp, he would have faced fines totaling up to nearly $108,000 for the full three-day period.

George Pickens' Offseason Plan Hasn't Changed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since inking his franchise tender, the belief was that Pickens would show up the minute that the program became mandatory. There was never panic surrounding Pickens' absence from OTAs, and Pickens had been working out privately with Dak Prescott.

Now, we'll get to see how the two men continued working on their chemistry throughout the offseason.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had also been hinting that Pickens would show up to mandatory minicamp, though he stopped short of giving a guarantee.

“My conversations with George have been positive,” Schottenheimer said as OTAs wrapped up last week. “Just about life in general, so I expect and hope he’s here [for minicamp]. Hope and expect is the same thing, you can’t make anybody do something.”

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9) last season, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

He made an immediate impression on the Cowboys offense, and it's going to be exciting to see if he can keep the production going in his second year with the team despite the slow start to the offseason program. With a potential blockbuster deal on the table this offseason, there's no reason to believe Pickens won't pick up exactly where he left off.

Mandatory minicamp runs through Thursday, June 18.

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