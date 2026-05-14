George Pickens ‘Revolt’ Against Dallas Cowboys Could Be in Order for 2027

The expectation was that things would get messy between the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver George Pickens if the veteran wideout was forced to play on the franchise tag in 2026.

However, that has so far not been the case. Instead, Pickens has already signed his franchise-tag tender and the expectation is he won't be making any waves ahead of this coming season and will instead oblige the Cowboys' desire to have him play on the tag.

But things could be very different in 2027 if the Cowboys take the same route. One unnamed executive polled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks Pickens could "revolt" if he gets tagged again.

"Dallas is going to face a big decision because Pickens is set up to have another productive season and the receiver market has skyrocketed," an executive with an NFL team said. "If they tag him again without the promise of a new deal, he could revolt."

Pickens didn't have much of a leg to stand on in his quest to get a long-term deal because he only had one year of elite production and there are still questions about his behavioral issues, which likely led to his non-existent trade market.

But if he can remain on his best behavior and produce at a similar level once again in 2026, that completely changes his outlook for 2027 and Pickens might be emboldened to hold out if Dallas remains steadfast in having him play on the tag again.

What the 2027 tag would look like

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The estimated price of the franchise tag for a wideout in 2027 is $32.7 million, which is a rise of more than $5 million from this year's price.

That might be too rich for the Cowboys to keep on their books next year, as Dallas is already slated to be over the cap by about $7.2 million, per Over The Cap, and that's with an estimated 47 players under contract.

On paper, that would put Pickens in an advantageous position in terms of getting a lucrative, long-term deal from the Cowboys if Pickens ends up warranting one.

But it's more than just about performance with Pickens. Yes, he needs to keep producing at a similar level to what he did in 2025, but the mercurial wideout must also be on his best behavior once again or else the Cowboys won't be keen on extending him.

It isn't just about putting his best foot forward for the Cowboys, though. In the event the Cowboys let him walk in free agency or decide to tag and trade him, other teams must be confident he won't revert back to his old ways or else he won't get a big extension from anyone.

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