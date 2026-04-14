George Pickens went off during his first season with the Dallas Cowboys.

After being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens proved to be a perfect fit in Brian Schottenheimer's offense. He led the team in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns, leading to the Cowboys using the franchise tag this offseason to keep him around for the 2026 campaign.

Of course, the franchise tag isn't a guarantee since players can still negotiate with other teams. The caveat is that Dallas could match the offer or get two first-round picks for Pickens. Teams aren't going to surrender that for Pickens, but his name has still surfaced in trade speculation since he has yet to sign the tag.

On Tuesday, executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke with the media and was asked about the trade speculation surrounding Pickens. Jones shut potential rumors down by saying the team has not received any calls about the star wide receiver.

Where do the Cowboys stand with George Pickens, franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens smiles after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When news initially broke that Pickens received the tag, Jones claimed that Pickens was excited that he would be staying in Dallas.

Since then, there were growing concerns that Pickens and his agent, David Mulugheta, could push for a long-term contract, especially after Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the receiver market this offseason. Such a situation could lead to a holdout from Pickens. That would be his only true leverage at this point, especially if teams truly aren't calling about his availability.

Recently, however, Jane Slater expressed optimism that a deal could still get done. She said Pickens is not only popular among teammates, but said she gets the sense that Jerry Jones wants to keep him around.

History suggests a long-term deal won't happen

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard in action during the game against the Washington Commanders. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Slater expressed some confidence a deal could happen, it seems far more likely that Pickens plays on the one-year tag in 2026.

Prior to this offseason, the Cowboys have used the franchise tag six times since 2018. In 2023, they used the tag on Tony Pollard, who played on that deal before leaving in free agency the following year. The same happened with their previous tagged player, Dalton Schultz, who left in 2023 after playing on the tag in 2022.

The last two players to secure an extension from the Cowboys after being tagged were Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence. That said, both players were tagged twice before signing their extensions, with Lawrence being tagged in 2018 and 2019 while Prescott was hit with it in 2020 and 2021.

That said, it seems to be a safe bet that Pickens will enter the 2026 season without a long-term deal. The question is whether that leads to a holdout or not.

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