NFL Insider Says Cowboys’ George Pickens Intends to Sign Franchise Tag

George Pickens has not signed his franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys yet, but there’s no reason to panic.

Despite Adam Schefter suggesting he will ask for a trade, Pickens is apparently ready to play on the one-year tag. NFL insider Ian Rapoport even said that Pickens has informed the team that he intends to sign the deal.

Rapoport, who was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, added that a contract in the NFL isn’t as simple as emailing a form, but is signed in person and often accompanied by a physical. That’s why he’s not bothered by the fact that Pickens has not actually put pen to paper just yet.

“He is accepting the franchise tag,” Rapoport said. “So to me, not physically signing it is not that big of a deal. I would be surprised if he's traded, but I wouldn't be like beyond stunned because I've seen this before, right?“

Rapoport reiterated that Pickens playing in Dallas is the most likely scenario. Stephen Jones has said they won’t trade Pickens and as Rapoport states, any moves right now won’t help the Cowboys in 2026.

Their goal is to compete this year, so any trade involving Pickens needed to happen before the draft or free agency. The Cowboys never seemed interested in fielding calls at that point, and it’s even less likely now.

Cowboys can still extend George Pickens in 2027

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While fans might have grown tired of the contract drama in Dallas, the front office is playing things right with Pickens. Giving him the franchise tag will guarantee him $27.3 million, which will all count against their 2026 cap. That’s a huge number, but there are no void years, meaning Pickens won’t be on the books after his deal expires, which is the case for many of the highest-paid players.

The Cowboys also still have the chance to keep Pickens around with the franchise tag in 2027. Rules state that a player tagged for a second time will receive 120% of the previous salary, unless a new tag value is higher. That means Pickens’ value in 2027 on the tag would be an estimated $33.76 million.

Should he get the tag a second time, his tune might change and Pickens could ask for a trade. Still, the Cowboys can control the narrative and ensure they have a chance to either keep Pickens, or get something in exchange.

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