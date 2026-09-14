The Good & Not So Good From Dallas Cowboys' Massive Week 1 Letdown

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major letdown in Week One against the division rival New York Giants, coming up short after a slow start to the game. The Cowboys scored only seven first-half points and had a disastrous defensive collapse to end the second quarter, which ultimately ended up being the difference in the game.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Cowboys, who entered the season with a lot of hype, including some Super Bowl buzz from the media, but there was a lot to learn for a team that underwent a complete roster overhaul and is installing a new defensive system.

This week of practice will be crucial for the team as it tries to learn from its mistakes, but there are also some positives to take away from Sunday night's game.

Let's take a look at what went right and what went wrong for the Cowboys during the team's Week One loss.

Good: Tyler Guyton

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest surprises for the Cowboys, outside of losing to the Giants, was the impressive performance of starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. Guyton was one of the major question marks entering the season opener, but he turned out to be one of the offensive line's biggest strengths.

Guyton allowed just two pressures on 36 pass-blocking snaps, and did not allow a pressure to Giants star outside linebacker Brian Burns in 20 pass-blocking snaps.

Not Good: Starting Slow

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys offense started off Sunday night's game with a three-and-out, after recording the fewest three-and-outs in the entire league a season ago. The Cowboys lacked rhythm on offense and it was clear that the team needed to warm up before finally getting things going.

Perhaps sitting the team's starters during the preseason was not the wise move.

With the loss to New York, the Cowboys are now 2-5 in season openers when Dak Prescott doesn't get any preseason reps. Hindsight is always 20/20, but if there is ever any silver lining, both of last year's Super Bowl teams, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, lost their season openers.

Good: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the Cowboys' Week 1 showdown with the Giants, there was plenty of excitement surrounding first-round pick Caleb Downs. In his NFL debut, the Ohio State All-American safety delivered in a big way.

He was one of the few Cowboys to step up on the defensive side of the ball and make an impact.

Caleb Downs’ final stat line from his NFL debut against the New York Giants:



• 61 total defensive snaps (3rd on team)

• 8 total tackles (3rd on team)

• 1 sack (led team)

• 1 forced fumble (led team)

• 2 receptions allowed (7 total yards)



The Cowboys rookie safety looked… pic.twitter.com/6pzzepOH1d — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 14, 2026

Despite his individual success in his NFL debut, Downs knows that the entire defensive unit will have to come together and improve in a major way.

“We gotta do our jobs better as a defense and as a team," Downs said after the game. It’s always frustrating as a defense when you can’t get off the field. We didn’t do that at a high level today.”

The Giants went 9-of-11 on third down, marking their highest third-down conversion percentage in a game since the data was first tracked in 1978. That is one area where the team will greatly need to improve.

Not Good: Lack of Discipline

Javonte Williams got called for taunting after scoring a Cowboys TD, leading to the XP try being 15 yards longer. Brandon Aubrey then missed the 48-yard kick



Cris Collinsworth: "It's just. It's just... insanity."



Mike Tirico: "Completely unnecessary, and it cost his team." pic.twitter.com/xvgzciGmVk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2026

The Cowboys' lack of discipline was on full display throughout the game, but nothing highlighted that more than Javonte Williams' bone-headed penalty in the fourth quarter. Down by 14, Williams hauled in a pass from Dak Prescott before taking it into the endzone for a score.

As Williams was walking into the endzone, he taunted the Giants' defense and picked up a 15-yard penalty, which was enforced on the point after. Ultimately, Brandon Aubrey missed the extra point and the Cowboys remained down by eight, which is a deficit they could not overcome.

Dallas also continued to shoot themselves in the foot, picking up seven penalties in the opening half. It's the most penalties for a Cowboys team in a season opener since 2008. Dallas finished the game with nine penalties for 90 yards, including a costly late hit on Jaxson Dart by DeMarvion Overshown early in the game.

Jaxon Dart Clearly Took A Hit Out-Of-Bounds By DeMarvion Overshown. https://t.co/3BbGhpfGi7 pic.twitter.com/66zGPzwhTt — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 14, 2026

It's going to be an ugly week in the film room for the Cowboys after the Week 1 letdown, but they'll have a good opportunity to bounce back in Week 2 when the team returns home to host the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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