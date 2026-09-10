Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 1: Betting Odds, Preview

The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off their 2026-27 campaign in a matter of days, with a trip to MetLife Stadium to face off against the division rival New York Giants.

Recent history has been kind to the Cowboys against the NFC East foe, especially in season openers.

Dallas will be facing the Giants in a season opener for the 13th time, with the Cowboys holding an impressive 11-1 record in the previous 12 games. In the past 10 years, the Cowboys have a dominant 16-4 record over New York. In primetime Week 1 games, Dallas has never lost to the Giants.

That record is 14-3 when Dak Prescott is the starter, so Dallas will be hoping that the trends continue so the new season can begin on a high note after an offseason full of hype and a complete roster overhaul.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas enters Sunday night's primetime showdown as three-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points. Of course, the key to victory for Dallas will be seeing how the reshuffled offensive line holds up against the Giants' defensive front, after All-Pro guard Tyler Smith was sent to injured reserve.

Smith will be replaced by T.J. Bass at left guard, and there are also concerns at right tackle with Terence Steele's inconsistency and the recently acquired Broderick Jones coming after his job, so it's going to be crucial for the offensive line to hold up.

On the defensive side of the ball, we'll finally get a full look at defensive coordinator Christian Parker's revamped scheme, and the highly anticipated debut of Caleb Downs, who many believe could be in the running for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. If the defense can come together and the offense lights up the scoreboard, as it did a season ago, Dallas is in a good position to start the year with a win.

A full look at the betting odds and information for Sunday afternoon's game can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Broncos, Week 1 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson performs during the game between against the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Dallas' next game will be a return home to AT&T Stadium where they will welcome another division rival, the Washington Commanders.

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