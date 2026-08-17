Dallas Cowboys' Plan For Von Miller in Joint Practice With Saints Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys made a notable splash in free agency less than 24 hours after completing their first preseason game of the year with the signing of veteran linebacker Von Miller.

Miller, 37, has a resume unmatched by almost every pass rusher in NFL history. He's won two Super Bowls -- highlighted by being named Super Bowl 50 MVP -- and is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and is the NFL's active leader in career sacks (137.5).

However, he has not been active with an NFL team during training camp and is likely not in game shape despite what individual workouts he might have been doing on his own.

A combination of Miller's age along with recent injury history means he will need time to ramp up before fans are able to see him in action with Dallas for the first time.

Von Miller's Expected Status For Cowboys-Saints Joint Practice

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller (24) walks out of team headquarters onto the fields prior to practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. M | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports from Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, Miller is not expected to play in Dallas' joint practice/scrimmage with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

"The Cowboys resume practice on Monday. Von Miller will not be expected to participate in Tuesday's joint practice against the Saints, as he ramps up for the regular season," Walker wrote on X.

This shouldn't be a surprise to Cowboys fans, though it certainly would be nice to see Miller in action for the first time with his new team only a few days after signing.

It also might be best to not get hopes up that he will be ready to play in the team's second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, especially since the Cowboys will be off for three straight days leading up to the contest, preventing Miller from getting some live practice reps.

Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller simply won't have a shot at enough live reps in order to feel realistic about his chances at stepping into action during the preseason, but it's impossible to put anything past the future Hall of Famer.

Once the Cowboys return home to Frisco and begin practicing at The Star to close out training camp, Miller will likely be ready to play when Dallas closes out the preseason against the Saints on Friday, Aug. 28.

It would've been ideal for the Cowboys to sign Miller right before training camp in order to give him ample time to ramp up, but perhaps the two-time champion doesn't need as much of a warmup as we think.

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