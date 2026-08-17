Dallas Cowboys' Plan For Von Miller in Joint Practice With Saints Revealed
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The Dallas Cowboys made a notable splash in free agency less than 24 hours after completing their first preseason game of the year with the signing of veteran linebacker Von Miller.
Miller, 37, has a resume unmatched by almost every pass rusher in NFL history. He's won two Super Bowls -- highlighted by being named Super Bowl 50 MVP -- and is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro selection and is the NFL's active leader in career sacks (137.5).
However, he has not been active with an NFL team during training camp and is likely not in game shape despite what individual workouts he might have been doing on his own.
A combination of Miller's age along with recent injury history means he will need time to ramp up before fans are able to see him in action with Dallas for the first time.
Von Miller's Expected Status For Cowboys-Saints Joint Practice
According to reports from Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com, Miller is not expected to play in Dallas' joint practice/scrimmage with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.
"The Cowboys resume practice on Monday. Von Miller will not be expected to participate in Tuesday's joint practice against the Saints, as he ramps up for the regular season," Walker wrote on X.
This shouldn't be a surprise to Cowboys fans, though it certainly would be nice to see Miller in action for the first time with his new team only a few days after signing.
It also might be best to not get hopes up that he will be ready to play in the team's second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, especially since the Cowboys will be off for three straight days leading up to the contest, preventing Miller from getting some live practice reps.
Miller simply won't have a shot at enough live reps in order to feel realistic about his chances at stepping into action during the preseason, but it's impossible to put anything past the future Hall of Famer.
Once the Cowboys return home to Frisco and begin practicing at The Star to close out training camp, Miller will likely be ready to play when Dallas closes out the preseason against the Saints on Friday, Aug. 28.
It would've been ideal for the Cowboys to sign Miller right before training camp in order to give him ample time to ramp up, but perhaps the two-time champion doesn't need as much of a warmup as we think.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7