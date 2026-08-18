Projecting Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Regular Season Starters

The Dallas Cowboys made a lot of noise this week by signing Von Miller in free agency, giving them a veteran pass rusher who can help mentor their young corps.

That was just another of many changes made to the defensive roster, which looks vastly different than one year ago. As for the offense, they have the same 11 starters returning, which is encouraging given how efficient they were in 2025.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said they're not done looking for talent, which could change how their starting lineup looks in Week 1. That said, here's a prediction for the starting lineup against the New York Giants in the regular season opener based on the current roster.

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quartergback Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott enters year 11 and is coming off a fantastic season. He excelled with Brian Schottenheimer as his head coach and should pick up where he left off thanks to the continuity on offense.

Running Back: Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams was a breakout star in 2025, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He signed a three-year extension in the offseason and is poised for another big season.

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy

The wide receiver corps is slightly changed from the beginning of 2025 as Jalen Tolbert began the year as the WR3. Ryan Flournoy surpassed him by season's end and is ready for more as the primary option behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Tight End: Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford catches the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Ferguson is the starter but when the Cowboys go into two tight end sets, Brevyn Spann-Ford will be out there. He's asserted himself as the top backup over Luke Schoonmaker, who could be in danger of missing out on the 53-man roster.

Offensive Line: Tyler Guyton (LT), Tyler Smith (LG), Cooper Beebe (C), Tyler Booker (RG), Terence Steele (RT)

The offensive line is exactly the same, even though a case could have been made to replace Tyler Guyton or Terence Steele at the tackle positions. It appears as though the Dallas coaching staff has more faith in them than most of us, but this is still their weak link.

Defensive Line: Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't be surprised to see Christian Parker utilize two-man defensive lines often with Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams as the starters while the two outside linebackers line up near the line of scrimmage. When they do use three lineman, look for Jonathan Bullard to join the big-name tackles.

EDGE: Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku

Von Miller will be one of the team's top pass rushers, and could be the leader in sacks when the year ends. That said, he's not likely to start. Instead players such as Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku, as well as Malachi Lawrence, will be featured more on run downs while Miller enters in obvious passing situations.

Inside Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters

Jaishawn Barham continues to threaten for a starting job, but Dee Winters is likely to get the first crack at it. He has the experience edge and has been impressive in practice. He joins DeMarvion Overshown, who could be their best overall defender if he stays healthy.

Cornerback: DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant

Dallas needs DaRon Bland to bounce back after two injury-plagued seasons. Even with his recent struggles, Bland will be a starter as long as he's healthy. The Cowboys would love to see Shavon Revel Jr. take the other starting gig but for now, Cobie Durant takes that spot. Both could be in danger though, with the Cowboys reportedly consideiring options at cornerback.

Nickel: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

11th overall pick Caleb Downs will move between safety and the slot, but when they're in the nickel, he's typically going to be the one covering slot receivers.

Safety: Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker

Jalen Thompson was their top-dollar signing in free agency and gives them another versatile defensive back. Malik Hooker is the one "true" safety. He's someone who could be in danger of losing his spot, however, if some of the younger options step up behind him.

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