Historic Dak Prescott Prediction is Lofty But Very Possible For Cowboys QB

An ESPN analyst is making quite a lofty and historic prediction for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and it actually isn't outlandish at all.

ESPN's Ben Solak projects Prescott to throw for 5,000 yards in 2026. That is certainly not an easy feat to accomplish, as only nine quarterbacks in NFL history have combined to do it 15 times, with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes being the most recent signal-caller to do it in 2022.

Before we get into why Prescott is in a better spot than most to pull it off, here's a look at every 5,000-yard passing season in league history:

1. Peyton Manning: 5,477 (2013)

2. Drew Brees: 5,476 (2011)

3. Tom Brady: 5,316 (2021)

4. Patrick Mahomes: 5,250 (2022)

5. Tom Brady: 5,235 (2011)

6. Drew Brees: 5,208 (2016)

7. Drew Brees: 5,177 (2012)

8. Drew Brees: 5,162 (2013)

9. Ben Roethlisberger: 5,129 (2018)

10. Jameis Winston: 5,109 (2019)

11. Patrick Mahomes: 5,097 (2018)

12. Dan Marino: 5,084 (1984)

13. Drew Brees (5,069 (2011)

14. Matthew Stafford: 5,038 (2011)

15. Justin Herbert: 5,014 (2021)

Three of those showings (Herbert and Brady in 2021, Mahomes in 2022) came after the league expanded to a 17-game season.

Why Prescott can throw for 5,000 yards

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, Perscott has seemingly endless offensive weapons to throw to.

George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are arguably the best one-two punch at receiver in all of football, Ryan Flournoy is a solid No. 3 option and Jake Ferguson is one of the better pass-catching players at the tight end position.

Another reason is the Cowboys should have a high volume of plays. No team in the NFL had more time on the play clock on average before snapping the ball than Dallas in 2025, Solak revealed.

One potential issue with having as much volume in 2026 is Dallas might have a better defense, which means the Cowboys may not be chasing points as much, which could mean less passing and slower pacing for the offense late in games.

However, as we saw in 2019, when Dallas sported a solid defense that gave up just 20.1 points per contest, it can still be done. Dak threw for 4,902 yards that season, and he did so in 16 games as Dallas operated at a fast pace like it did in 2025.

Another thing that a markedly better defense will do is lead to less sustained drives for opponents, which means more drives, plays and time of possession for the Cowboys' offense.

Speaking of that 2019 season, Prescott averaged a ridiculous 306.4 passing yards per game. To break 5,000 yards in 2026, Prescott has to throw for a little over 294 per contest.

A prediction like the one Solak made for Prescott would normally be filed into the "bold" category, but there is nothing bold about it in this instance because Prescott has everything working for him to get it done.