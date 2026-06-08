Dallas Cowboys Fall Short of Top Spot in Rankings of NFL Wide Receiver Groups

If there's one thing we can say with 100% certainty, it's that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

We knew CeeDee Lamb was in the upper-echelon of wideouts in the NFL already going into 2025, but George Pickens still had something to prove last season.

And Pickens no doubt answered the bell, with the former second-round pick posting career-highs with 1,429 yards and nine scores, totals that ranked third and tied for eighth among pass-catchers.

With that showing, Pickens helped cement himself and Lamb as arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the NFL.

Cowboys WRs group ranked No. 2

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport ranked every wide receivers group in the NFL ahead of the 2026 campaign and the Cowboys landed at No. 2 behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Davenport took into account the top-three wideouts for each team and listed Lamb, Pickens and Ryan Flournoy as Dallas'.

"The Dallas Cowboys were second in the league in total offense last year, largely because of one of the league's most dangerous one-two punches in the NFL in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens," Davenport wrote.

"Lamb has been one of the best in the league at what he does for several years—despite missing three games last year he topped 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season," he added.

Why Cowboys fell short of No. 1

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The only explanation for the Cowboys falling short of No. 1 is the presence of Flournoy, who is projected to be the WR3 in Dallas' offense in 2026.

The former sixth-round pick showed a lot of promise in his second season in 2025, finishing with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns, all career-highs for Flournoy.

However, he still just has one decent season and 27 games under his belt in the NFL, so it's fair to say the jury is still out on just how good Flournoy can be. As a result, he no doubt prevented the Cowboys from finishing first on Davenport's list.

The Vikings' trio doesn't have as talented a top two as Dallas with guys like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Minnesota is also sporting Jauan Jennings, who is far more proven than Flournoy. That's what put the Vikings over the top.

That said, the fact the Cowboys finished in the No. 2 spot despite having an unproven No. 3 just goes to show you how good the pairing of Lamb and Pickens are.