Dallas Cowboys Hit Home Run with Trade Up for Caleb Downs Pick

With their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys have selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs via trade up.

There was no shortage of rumors about the Cowboys possibly moving up from No. 12, and they ended up doing that, but in a much smaller jump than expected to No. 11.

The trade saw the Cowboys give up their No. 12 pick and a pair of fifth-rounders to the Miami Dolphins to secure Downs, who is as sure a bet as there is in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Considering the Cowboys only moved up one spot, one would assume there was someone else behind them trying to land Downs. Clearly, Dallas had no intention of letting that occur.

Why Caleb Downs is a home-run pick

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You cannot go wrong with this pick if you're the Cowboys, as Downs is one of the very best players in the entire draft, regardless of position.

The only reason he slid as far as he did was because of positional value. Safeties aren't as highly valued as other positions, so that certainly led to teams in the top 10 passing on him.

But their loss is the Cowboys' gain.

Downs brings high football IQ, great instincts and leadership qualities that will help defensive coordinator Christian Parker build his culture on the defensive side of the ball in Dallas.

Downs is also incredibly versatile, as he can play in the box, at free safety and in the slot. The Cowboys have needs at all three positions.

Dallas does not have a set starting duo out of a safety trio that includes P.J. Locke, Jalen Thompson and Malik Hooker, and with the Cowboys preferring to keep DaRon Bland on the boundary, the nickel role is up for grabs, too.

Downs is going to bring an elite level of talent no matter where he squeezes in and the Cowboys are off to a fantastic start in this year's draft.

What's next for the Cowboys?

The 2026 NFL Draft theater stage. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After making their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cowboys have seven more, including another in the first round.

Here's the Cowboys' full list of remaining picks over the course of the three-day event.

Round 1, Pick 20 (via GB)

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 5, Pick 177 (comp pick)

Round 5, Pick 180 (comp pick)

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day 1 (Round 1): Thursday, April 23, 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)