Insider: Cowboys Far Apart on George Pickens Deal, High on Jordyn Tyson

No team in the NFL seems to love contract drama as much as the Dallas Cowboys.

This past offseason was full of drama as the Cowboys and Micah Parsons negotiated a new deal. Parsons never got his deal from the Cowboys, eventually being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

This came one year after the Cowboys dragged their feet in negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. While both eventually signed, Lamb held out of camp and admitted that led to a slow start.

Fans hoping for a break from contract drama this offseason following two rough offseasons are in for disappointment. Dallas used the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, but there’s been no indication that they plan to sign him long-term. That feeling was recently validated by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who says the Cowboys are “ nowhere with George Pickens.”

“They're nowhere with George Pickens right now. Nowhere with George Pickens. They are not really talking about an extension. They're not close to an extension. They're not getting a deal done at this point in time,” Schefter said on ESPN’s Get Up.

“He's on the franchise tag. That situation is just sitting out there. And the Cowboys are said to really like Jordyn Tyson. So it's just one more subplot in a draft filled with them entering Thursday night.”

Pickens was added in a post-NFL draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a career year for Dallas, racking up 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 receptions.

His presence turned the offense into a powerhouse, but the Cowboys aren’t in a hurry to extend him. They seem content to let Pickens play on the tag, which will pay him just north of $27 million this season.

Is Jordyn Tyson a realistic option?

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schefter isn’t the first person to say Dallas has legitimate interest in Jordyn Tyson. Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan said the interest is real and won’t rule him out as an option at No. 12.

Cowboys On SI’s Mike Moraitis said he believes it would be a mistake to look past defense that early, but if Dallas has no intention of keeping Pickens beyond 2026, they could very well pull the trigger. Especially if their preferred defensive prospects are already off the board.

Cowboys have made extensive use of the franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looks for an open receiver as New York Giants LB Abdul Carter runs towards him. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas has used the franchise tag six times since 2018 and didn’t give an extension to any of those players during their first year on the tag.

While they did eventually extend Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence, they each played a full year on the tag and signed a deal after being tagged a second time. The other examples were Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard, who both played on the tag but left the following offseason.

That said, it seems highly unlikely things will change. The only question now is whether Pickens holds out.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —